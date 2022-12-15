WHO cervical cancer target still far away: Lancet study





More than 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer and more than 3,40,000 deaths from the disease were reported worldwide in 2020, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Global Health journal . According to the survey, India reported 1,23,907 new cases of cervical cancer and 77,348 deaths. Although the incidence of cervical cancer has decreased in many parts of the world, especially in Latin America, Asia, Western Europe and North America over the last three decades, the burden remains high in many low- and middle-income countries.

Ready for UPSC? Use CRACKUPSC20 code here Get an additional 20% off your Indian Express subscription. In this study, using international research institutes cancerWe estimate the incidence and mortality burden of cervical cancer for 185 countries using the (IARC) Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2020 database. The overall incidence in 2020 was 13 per 100,000 women. The mortality rate was 7 per 100,000 women. As many as 172 of the 185 countries had more than 4 cases per 100,000 women per year, the exclusion threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO). The development of effective vaccines and screening programs against human papillomavirus (HPV), the causative agent of cervical cancer, has made cervical cancer a largely preventable disease. In 2020, WHO announced a goal to accelerate the elimination of the disease as a public health problem, aiming to reduce the incidence rate to less than 4 cases per 100,000 women per year in all countries by 2030. did. Examine cancer incidence and identify countries and regions that need to be scaled up to meet WHO targets. Subscriber-only stories premium premium premium premium Dr. Deependra Singh, cancer epidemiologist at IARC/WHO in France, said: Indian Express: “The effectiveness of vaccination in reducing cervical cancer incidence will take years or decades. Screening and treatment of precancerous and invasive cervical cancers will still meet WHO’s eradication goals.” Immunization should be encouraged alongside sexual health education in schools.It should be part of the school curriculum.” Dr Singh said some high-income countries such as Sweden, Australia and the UK have seen promising declines after successful implementation of HPV vaccination programs and screening, but the global burden remains high. . “Across the world, women deserve to be free from preventable cancer risks, and with the development of effective vaccines and screening over the past two decades, we have the tools to make this happen.” he said. The incidence of cervical cancer was 2 per 100,000 women per year in Iraq and 84 in Eswatini, and the mortality rate was 1 per 100,000 women in Switzerland and 56 per 100,000 women in Eswatini. Analysis of data from 1988 to 2017 reveals a clear socioeconomic gradient in incidence and mortality, with higher rates observed in countries with less socioeconomic development. The study found significant declines in cases in Latin American countries, including Brazil, Colombia and Costa Rica. Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and South Korea. Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic in Eastern Europe. However, cases increased in the last decade in Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, parts of East Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. Reasons for the recent increase may include her increased HPV prevalence among younger generation women and her lack of effective screening her programs, according to the research report. The countries with the largest average annual decreases in incidence are Brazil (8%), Slovenia (7%), Kuwait (7%) and Chile (6%). The highest rates are in Latvia (4%), Japan (3%), Ireland (3%), Sweden (3%), Norway (2%), Northern Ireland (2%) and Estonia (2%). did. , China (2%). The report’s estimates are based on the best available cancer data for each country, but the authors caution that these may be incomplete or inaccurate. Countries without programs or with limited population-based cancer registry data may appear to have a low number of cases.

