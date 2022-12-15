Health experts call for masks, vaccines ahead of holiday gatherings amid surge in respiratory virus – WABE





Georgia is trending for another week of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Health officials recommend wearing a mask for your safety. This will help protect against not only coronavirus, but also influenza and RSV as the country’s respiratory virus “triple disease” continues. The latest guidance on indoor mask-wearing from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come as nearly every state, including Georgia, has at least one county with moderate or high COVID-19 community levels. I was. CDC encourages mask use, especially in areas with high communities. leveland those over the age of 65, those with certain medical conditions, and pregnant women.

“Now in this country and around the world, we’ve been sending out a lot of messages like this over the past three years, and people want to do it. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week: “But we are still there, and that is why we are calling on people to roll up their sleeves and take effective precautions.” Georgia has reported more COVID-19 hospitalizations this week than the week before, with coronavirus patients accounting for about 6% of hospital beds in the state. Cases and hospitalizations are also increasing nationwide. To prevent more people from becoming seriously ill and end up in already overburdened hospitals during the respiratory virus surge, Wallenski said he was unvaccinated or under-vaccinated. We continued to encourage enough people to stay up to date on coronavirus vaccines and booster shots. “We are in a place in this country where nearly all COVID-19 infections should not be possible and certainly not fatal. There is a bivariate vaccine that will prevent serious illness and prevent death if used, and if he gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated, there will be an oral antiviral that will prevent serious illness and prevent death. ‘ said Wallensky. He said. Influenza activity remains high in Georgia. At least 1,367 people have been hospitalized with the flu and at least 30 flu-related deaths since mid-October, according to Georgia Public Health Department figures. An outbreak of the respiratory virus RSV also continues to ripple across Georgia, but the CDC noted this week that the spread of the virus may finally be starting to slow down in the south after filling up children’s hospitals throughout the fall. Did. Still, with the three viruses causing many similar symptoms, the CDC is urging people to get tested, get treatment, and stay home when sick. DPH also urges Georgians to get a flu shot before gathering indoors for holiday celebrations. Vaccines provide the best protection against serious illness and flu complications. To find flu vaccines, visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/. To find the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: https://www.vaccines.gov/.

