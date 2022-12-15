Connect with us

India records highest number of cervical cancer cases in Asia: study

 


According to the latest Lancet study on the disease, India has the highest number of cervical cancer cases in Asia, followed by China. 17% were found in India and 17% in China.

There were approximately 6,04,127 new cases cervical cancer In 2020, 3,41,831 people died worldwide. Of these, data show that India reports around 21% of all cervical cases.

The study is based on 2020 estimates from The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), including geographic and socioeconomic development, and temporal aspects.

“More than 58% of all cervical cancer cases worldwide are estimated in Asia, followed by Africa (20%), Europe (10%) and Latin America (10%), with more than half of the deaths occurring in Asia (58%). %), followed by Africa (22%) and Latin America (9%) About 39% of all cases occurred in China (18%) and India (21%), with cervical 40% of all cancer deaths (17% in China and 23% in India),” the study notes.

Furthermore, the age-standardized incidence of cervical cancer in 2020 was higher than the threshold set by WHO’s Cervical Cancer Eradication Initiative in 173 out of 185 countries.

The study also said that a clear and strong socioeconomic gradient was observed between cervical cancer incidence and mortality and national mean HDI values, with progressively lower rates observed as HDI increased.

However, the sharp decline in incidence observed in some countries such as India, Thailand, Brazil and Poland can be attributed to multiple factors, including low fertility and low fertility rates. Especially in the coverage of screening programs and access to treatment services in urban populations in registered catchments, the study added.

Worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, with 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020, 32% and 34% of which will be from regions. Please note that , Respectively.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that India would soon host human papillomavirus (HPV). Vaccination to eliminate cervical cancer As a public health issue, news agency ANI reported.

So far, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand have introduced nationwide HPV vaccination to treat cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, Dr. NK Arora, director of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said cervical cancer is manageable if diagnosed early.

He said screening to detect cervical cancer is critical after age 35 and needs to be taken as a mission because “India has the highest burden of cervical cancer deaths”. Added.

(with input from institutions)

