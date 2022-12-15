COVID Boosters Available for Children Under 5 in Santa Clara County





Appointments for children under the age of five in San Jose-Santa Clara County to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine have begun at county-run vaccination clinics, public health officials said Wednesday. Federal regulators last week expanded the eligibility of Omicron-specific boosters. The updated booster will be available to everyone ages 12 and up from early September, and from mid-October to kids ages 5 to her 11. The bivalent booster targets both the original COVID-19 strain and the highly contagious omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Since their approval by federal regulators, they are now used for all booster vaccinations in all age groups. Children aged 6 months to 5 years who received their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the Moderna Booster if they have completed their first vaccine series at least two months prior. According to the FDA, children 4 years of age and younger who have not yet started the primary series of three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech-manufactured vaccine will receive a renewed dose as a third dose following two doses of the original Pfizer vaccine. booster is used. Children who have already received all three doses of the Pfizer series of vaccines are ineligible for the booster dose at this time, FDA officials said, but the agency announced in January that these children would receive an updated fourth dose. We plan to review the safety and efficacy data for administering the vaccine.Amplifier. “We encourage children to get vaccinated against both COVID and the flu, and encourage families to do the same,” said county health officer Dr. Sarah Cody. It helps keep people safe and healthy during the winter holiday season.”

According to county data, only about 18% of eligible children under the age of 5 in Santa Clara County completed the first round of vaccinations. Available COVID vaccines do not completely eliminate a person’s ability to catch the virus, but they do greatly reduce the chances of becoming seriously ill or dying from it. “Vaccination not only keeps your family safe, but it also reduces the burden on local hospitals and health care providers. So we encourage all county residents to do what they can to keep our communities safe. I ask that you do this,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong of Santa Clara. Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Valley Medical Center. COVID vaccines are available through primary care providers, retail pharmacies, and county health systems. Information about immunization appointments and vaccine clinic locations can be found at: https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-vaccine-information.

