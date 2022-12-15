Health
Intermittent fasting may help diabetes go into remission.Science and technology
In 1980, 4.7% of the world’s population suffered from type 2 diabetes. Obesity-related conditions and aging. This figure he reached 8.5% in 2014 and 9.3% in 2019. Mostly in low- and middle-income countries, the prevalence of the disease continues to increase.
Until very recently, it was thought that type 2 diabetes – This increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer – starting a degenerative process that got worse all the time, eventually requiring insulin and other drugs to manage it.
2017, lancet medical journal DiRECT research publishedThe researchers noted that if significant weight loss could be achieved, it would be possible to put the disease into remission and end drug dependence. It also included a nutritionist and personal trainer who assisted them. Since this study was published, various techniques have been tested to help individuals lose weight.
of Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism recently published a paper show how intermittent fasting It can improve the health of afflicted people, reduce the need for medication, and even eliminate type 2 diabetes altogether. The author, a researcher at Hunan Agricultural University, applied a special diet called “Chinese Medical Nutrition Therapy” to the participants. no consumption) followed by 10 days of subjects eating their normal meals at their normal times.
Of 36 volunteers with type 2 diabetes, about 90% (including those taking blood sugar-lowering medications) were able to reduce their medication consumption. Approximately 55% were cured of their illness and were able to stop using the drug completely.
The average weight loss in study participants was about 12 pounds, compared to 200 grams in the control group who ate normally. Dr. Dongbo Liu, one of the study’s authors, said, “Diabetes is not necessarily a lifelong disease. If patients change their diet and exercise habits to lose weight, they may go into remission.” I assure you.
But Dr. Cristóbal Morales, an endocrinologist at Spain’s University of Seville’s Vitas Hospital, warns that the study “used very few volunteers.” He also explains that Chinese diabetics are very different from Western European diabetics due to their lower body mass index (BMI). Still, he admits intermittent fasting could be another tool for shedding excess pounds. Intermittent fasting is appealing to many people…the important thing is to lose weight and keep it off. “
Morales says putting diabetes in remission is a recent idea, but now there’s hope of achieving it with a variety of weight loss methods. Guidelines recently published by the Canadian Diabetes Association Says “sustainable weight loss of approx.” [30 pounds] Associated with most likely remission of type 2 diabetes. That goal is viable for patients unless they suffer from mental illness, severe eating disorders, cardiovascular disease, or chronic kidney disease.
As with many other diseases, even if you know the cure, it’s not always easy to implement the solution. After losing weight, he points out, “the most difficult and necessary thing is to maintain that weight loss for the long term.”
“It’s important to provide personalized treatment that is more useful for each patient. Fasting has been around for many years, but become fashionable at onceHelps patients avoid snacking and rest [the digestive system] Improves insulin sensitivity. But not all diabetics are the same,” she adds. “Some people are on heavy medications and have to constantly adjust their dosage. [as a result of the meds] It should be monitored as it can cause kidney problems. ”
Various forms of weight loss surgery also help patients lose weight. But these are high-risk, Dr. Azcárate said, to meet the criteria for such an operation, the patient must have a BMI greater than or equal to her 35. Such procedures are possible. This is only considered a viable option in very serious cases.
Proven in the DiRECT study, this method included diet, exercise, and very close professional follow-up, and achieved nearly 50% diabetes remission rates among participants. However, such programs require a lot of time and money. Therefore, professionals and patients of more modest means Recently Approved Obesity Drugs – such as semaglutide and tirzepatide – can help. These drugs mimic incretins, hormones our bodies produce when we eat, which can reduce appetite and increase resting energy expenditure. There is. Trial studies of the aforementioned drugs have shown that people who take them can lose 15-22.5% of their total body weight.
Apply weekly newsletter To get more English news coverage from EL PAÍS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/science-tech/2022-12-15/intermittent-fasting-may-help-bring-diabetes-into-remission.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Intermittent fasting may help diabetes go into remission.Science and technology
- Donald Trump laughed at jokes and memes after superhero announcement
- Nurses describe the pressures that led to the unprecedented strikes
- Putin canceled his annual press conference. Hear the former ambassador’s theory as to why
- Ollie Robinson feared for England’s future during cricket’s toughest year
- Microsoft-signed malicious driver ushers in EDR killer, ransomware
- Jokowi ready to collaborate in the management of cross-border crime with the Netherlands
- Chinese President Xi Jinpings blurs zero COVID policy message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: report
- The International Monetary Fund sounds the alarm about purchasing power parity in Albania, spending on earthquakes – Exit
- Vivek Oberoi opens up on his skinny phase in Bollywood, reveals some ‘powerful’ people tried to bring him down | Hindi Movie News
- What Netflix movie does Imran Khan want us all to watch?
- Turkish court sentences Istanbul mayor to prison term and political ban