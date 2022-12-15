A new study from London, Ontario.Researchers reveal negative effects of e-cigarettes – London

new research from Lawson Institute of Health London, Ontario reveals the negative effects of e-cigarettes.

Findings published in PLOS ONEJournal By Lawson Researchers, and Western University Researchers Schulich Medical and Dentalshowed that e-cigarettes can adversely affect pulmonary surfactant in the lungs.

Research has shown that surfactants are made of lipids and proteins and are an important layer of the lungs that reduce surface tension, allowing you to breathe with minimal effort. Without surfactants, breathing would take more effort and a person would need to seek medical help to do so.

E-cigarettes continue to be popular, according to Ruud Berdhuisen, a Lawson scientist and professor of medicine and dentistry at Schurich. Veldhuizen said using e-cigarettes doesn’t necessarily mean smoking, but “unfortunately, we don’t know what actually happens when you use an e-cigarette.”

Veldhuizen said the study asked a very simple question.

In particular, Veldhuizen says researchers hope to study surfactants, which “play a very important role in the lungs. It stabilizes it and prevents it from collapsing.”





The research team was able to study the effect by placing a film of surfactant inside a syringe and then using a vaping device to force the aerosol into the syringe. could interact directly with The researchers then mimicked inhaling and exhaling vapor into a syringe about 30 times to mimic a “standard vaping session.”

While conducting research, researchers discovered that surfactants have high surface tension levels. This suggests that it is not as effective in supporting proper lung function.

“Our research shows that e-cigarettes are not as harmless as people expect,” Veldhuizen added. “Currently, e-cigarette smokers do not have this effect immediately after smoking an e-cigarette. Some of these other things make people more sensitive.

Researchers also looked at different vaping devices, flavors, additives, and nicotine to see if their effects differed.

“Nicotine had no negative effect on the surface tension of surfactants compared to other e-liquids, but some flavors like menthol e-liquids did,” said a master’s student at Schulich Medical and Dentistry. explained Emma Graham.

Emma Graham and Dr. Ruth Feldhuisen.

Lawson Institute of Health



Veldhuizen explained that his team intends to pursue the study further, saying these findings suggest that “people who smoke e-cigarettes, including those infected with respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, develop lung injury.” It may be possible to show the reason why it is easy to

He also noted the impact of vaping on the research community and stressed the need to make as much information available to the general public as possible.

“Many young people and teenagers smoke e-cigarettes. [as] It happens a lot in school,” he said. “They’re drawn to the exciting flavors available and the marketing these companies are doing that’s actually targeting that population. Clearly, that’s not the population we want. “

“As a next step, we would like to further investigate the effects of e-cigarettes on the lungs and how the resulting damage can be treated,” Veldhuizen concluded.

Lawson researchers were the first in the world to report a potential new type of e-cigarette-related injury in 2019, according to the agency.