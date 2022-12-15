Health
A new study from London, Ontario.Researchers reveal negative effects of e-cigarettes – London
new research from Lawson Institute of Health London, Ontario reveals the negative effects of e-cigarettes.
Findings published in PLOS ONEJournal By Lawson Researchers, and Western University Researchers Schulich Medical and Dentalshowed that e-cigarettes can adversely affect pulmonary surfactant in the lungs.
Banff trails, sidewalk smoking, e-cigarette use banned
read more
Research has shown that surfactants are made of lipids and proteins and are an important layer of the lungs that reduce surface tension, allowing you to breathe with minimal effort. Without surfactants, breathing would take more effort and a person would need to seek medical help to do so.
E-cigarettes continue to be popular, according to Ruud Berdhuisen, a Lawson scientist and professor of medicine and dentistry at Schurich. Veldhuizen said using e-cigarettes doesn’t necessarily mean smoking, but “unfortunately, we don’t know what actually happens when you use an e-cigarette.”
Veldhuizen said the study asked a very simple question.
In particular, Veldhuizen says researchers hope to study surfactants, which “play a very important role in the lungs. It stabilizes it and prevents it from collapsing.”
New Dalhousie study explores potential long-term effects of e-cigarettes
The research team was able to study the effect by placing a film of surfactant inside a syringe and then using a vaping device to force the aerosol into the syringe. could interact directly with The researchers then mimicked inhaling and exhaling vapor into a syringe about 30 times to mimic a “standard vaping session.”
While conducting research, researchers discovered that surfactants have high surface tension levels. This suggests that it is not as effective in supporting proper lung function.
trendy now
-
CRA should warn Canadians applying for benefits of clawback risk: Watchdog
-
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dies at 40
trendy now
“Our research shows that e-cigarettes are not as harmless as people expect,” Veldhuizen added. “Currently, e-cigarette smokers do not have this effect immediately after smoking an e-cigarette. Some of these other things make people more sensitive.
Researchers also looked at different vaping devices, flavors, additives, and nicotine to see if their effects differed.
“Nicotine had no negative effect on the surface tension of surfactants compared to other e-liquids, but some flavors like menthol e-liquids did,” said a master’s student at Schulich Medical and Dentistry. explained Emma Graham.
A study to investigate the potential long-term health effects of e-cigarettes in young people
Veldhuizen explained that his team intends to pursue the study further, saying these findings suggest that “people who smoke e-cigarettes, including those infected with respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, develop lung injury.” It may be possible to show the reason why it is easy to
He also noted the impact of vaping on the research community and stressed the need to make as much information available to the general public as possible.
“Many young people and teenagers smoke e-cigarettes. [as] It happens a lot in school,” he said. “They’re drawn to the exciting flavors available and the marketing these companies are doing that’s actually targeting that population. Clearly, that’s not the population we want. “
“As a next step, we would like to further investigate the effects of e-cigarettes on the lungs and how the resulting damage can be treated,” Veldhuizen concluded.
Lawson researchers were the first in the world to report a potential new type of e-cigarette-related injury in 2019, according to the agency.
anti-vaping project
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9350801/vaping-research-lung-impact-london-ontario/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A new study from London, Ontario.Researchers reveal negative effects of e-cigarettes – London
- Stock market live: Stocks extend slide as Powell and Fed Hawks tighten grip | Arena
- The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 presidential race prematurely?
- Schools in the picture | Magazine
- Google’s Smart Home Devices Now Support Matter Standard
- Venezuela’s Maduro enters 2023 seeking global recognition
- Crown actor Will Powell battled leukemia as a toddler | Entertainment
- Streptococcus A: ‘Critical Shortage Protocol’ Issued for Three Streptococcal Penicillins
- Russian complex: Xi Jinping’s admiration for Vladimir Putin which explains Chinese support despite everything
- Noah Centineo recalls his Hollywood debut
- The 15 best hoodies for men on Amazon in 2022, according to style experts
- Assistive Technology Organizations Invited to Submit Entries for Med-Tech Innovation Awards 2023 – AT Today