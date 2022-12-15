2023 standard of care for diabetes announced





of Standard of Care for Diabetes—2023 According to the American Diabetes Association, using new drugs to achieve more intensive weight loss goals, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol goals, using SGLT2 inhibitors in people with heart failure, and improving health in the provision of care. Includes new recommendations on addressing social determinants (ADA). Robert A. Gavey, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, ADA Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, said: Dr. Gavey highlighted three themes of the updated recommendations that could have the greatest impact on patient health: more aggressive weight management, diabetes in addressing the social determinants of health. Importance of the treatment team [economic stability, health care quality, social and community context, neighborhood and environment, education access]and more aggressive strategies to reduce cardiovascular disease through targeting low blood pressure and LDL cholesterol. keep reading Weight management in diabetes of Recommendation Emphasize the importance of weight management and include more intensive weight loss targets (up to 15%) based on efficacy and access to new medications as needed. The first step is lifestyle changes and if they are inadequate to achieve goals, mainly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists and dual GLP-1/glucose-dependent insulinotropic The use of polypeptide receptor agonist pharmacotherapy should be considered. Tirzepatide, explained Dr. Gavey. Robert A. Gavey, MD, PhD, FACP However, these new weight-loss pharmacotherapies are underutilized, Dr. Gabbay said. If you look at how many people can benefit from it, maybe only 20% of people use it,” he said. The insurance coverage of these agents is his one barrier to their use, he added. “We at the ADA have advocated for access to appropriate treatment to help people manage their diabetes, and insurance coverage is certainly one of the barriers we want to remove,” said Gabbay. said Dr. Blood Pressure and LDL Cholesterol Targets in Diabetes “Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in people with diabetes, so it needs to be more aggressively managed, including lowering LDL cholesterol to lower levels while also paying attention to blood pressure,” Dr. Gabbay explained. Current blood pressure treatment goals for diabetics are less than 130/80 mm Hg. high-intensity statin therapy Recommended Lowering LDL cholesterol by 50% or more from baseline and achieving an LDL cholesterol target of 70 mg in patients aged 40 to 75 years with high-risk diabetes, including those with at least one risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease /dL. For people with established heart disease, the goal for LDL cholesterol is 55 mg/dL. For those with the lowest LDL cholesterol goals (55 mg/dL), “intensive statin therapy is likely not sufficient in many cases,” Dr. Gabbay said. To this end, we describe treatment with ezetimibe or a PCSK9 inhibitor in combination with maximally tolerated statin therapy.” Other important updates to the Standards of Care in Diabetes─2023 include the following recommendations: Screen diabetic patients for sleep health and refer to sleep medicine and/or qualified behavioral therapy professionals as needed.

Include social determinants of health in diabetes self-management education and support planning and implementation

Uses sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Reduce the risk of heart failure exacerbation and cardiovascular death and improve symptoms, physical limitations and quality of life in patients with type 2 diabetes and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) or decreased ejection fraction (HFrEF) ) have either

Use of finerenone in patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease with albuminuria who are being treated with maximum tolerated doses of ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers

Screening for symptoms of peripheral arterial disease using recommended assessments tool Improving diabetes care in vulnerable populations “This year’s annual report provides the guidance needed to consider the role health inequalities play in the development of diabetes, especially for vulnerable communities and communities of color. [that have been] Disproportionately affected by illness. This guidance will ensure that medical teams, clinicians and researchers are treating the whole patient,” said ADA Chief Executive Officer Chuck Henderson. This recommendation enhances the role of community health workers in food insecurity screening. “Anyone on the health care team can be screened for food insecurity. We need to take a holistic view of how to do it. Notable updates directed at vulnerable populations include: Encourage the use of telemedicine in conjunction with face-to-face visits to optimize glycemic control in people with uncontrolled diabetes

Food insecurity screening

Consider continuous blood glucose monitoring in older adults with type 2 diabetes who are taking multiple doses of insulin daily

Using community health workers to support the management of diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors, especially in underserved communities and health systems Other updates include “Point of Care A 1C Testing should be restricted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved devices and laboratories proficient in performing tests of moderate or greater complexity by trained personnel. A section on intermittent fasting was added, showing results of studies of mild to moderate weight loss (3% to 8% loss from baseline) with three major dietary restrictions over short periods of time (8 to 12 weeks). Weight loss when summarized and compared to continuous caloric restriction. “Evidence-based recommendations promote better care for all people with diabetes, including vulnerable communities and those at high risk. It’s the gold standard in diabetes care and prevention that keeps you abreast of the state of care,” said Dr. Gavey. American Diabetes Association Resources sauce ElSayed NA, Aleppo G, Aroda VR, etc. Revision Summary: Standard of Care for Diabetes – 2023. diabetes care2023;46(Supplement_1):S5-S9.doi:10.2337/dc23-Srev.

