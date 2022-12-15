Streptococcal antibiotic shortages prompt pharmacists to switch emergency medications

Sign up for our free health checkup email to receive exclusive analysis of the week on your health Receive a free health check email

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) hopes the SSP will ease the problem of local supply of oral penicillin and allow pharmacists to supply alternative forms of the drug when a specific prescription is not listed on the prescription. I’m in.

it looks like Currently, 19 children have died from Strep A-related conditions. Bacterial infections in the UK after an outbreak hit many schools and hospitals’ A&E departments were ‘flooded’ with young patients.

Infectious diseases have hit the NHS at its busiest time, pharmacies are suffering from local antibiotic shortages and parents are struggling to find medicine for their sick children.

Issuing an SSP allows pharmacists to legally offer certain alternative medicines, eliminates the need for patients to return to their prescribers, saves GP practice time, and reduces patient inconvenience. increase.

To the frustration of parents who are concerned about their child’s health, by law pharmacists can usually only provide what is listed in the prescription presented by the patient. I will have to send it back and get a new prescription to replace it.

SSP is standard procedure and is frequently used to manage temporary and potential drug supply problems. These are safe and effective ways to save time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers while making medicines available to everyone who needs them.

Health Minister Will Quince said:

“These acute shortage protocols will allow pharmacists to supply alternative forms of penicillin, making things easier for pharmacists, patients, and general practitioners.”

“We are taking decisive action to address these temporary issues and improve access to these medicines. We are working with manufacturers and wholesalers to speed up deliveries and We will bring forward the inventory we need to ensure it reaches where it is needed, and increase supply to meet it.

Because penicillin is used to treat streptococci and scarlet fever, there has been a recent surge in demand, causing some pharmacists to grapple with temporary supply issues. not included.

There are nine other SSPs currently active, used to improve patient access to hormone replacement therapy drugs, and were used extensively during the pandemic.

Penicillin comes in various versions, including liquid, sugar-free liquid and tablets, and the SSP issued today will give pharmacists the flexibility to offer alternative prescriptions if they are not listed in their inventory.

The SSP applies to the following medicines:

Health officials say cases of both scarlet fever and life-threatening invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) are on the rise this year.

This increase, they say, is most likely related to the large amount of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Most people exposed to Strep A bacteria remain well and asymptomatic. However, in very rare circumstances, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause serious illness (iGAS).

Health officials are currently investigating the recent increase in Strep A cases and are urging parents to stay alert and vigilant for potential symptoms.

The NHS website has more information on the signs and symptoms of Strep A and Scarlet Fever.visit NHS for more information.