Molecular clues to Alzheimer’s disease etiology and female susceptibility





Scientists at Scripps Research and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) may have uncovered the molecular cause of Alzheimer’s disease, which may also explain why women are at higher risk for the disease. The researchers found higher levels of the complement C3 protein in the brains of women who died of Alzheimer’s disease than men. Furthermore, they found that estrogen, whose production declines during menopause, normally prevents the formation of complement C3. The complement system is part of the immune system and consists of a family of proteins that can activate each other and cause inflammation in what is called the “complement cascade.” the study was reported this week in scientific progress. “Our new findings suggest that chemical modification of components of the complement system can help drive Alzheimer’s disease, and may at least partially explain why the disease predominantly affects women. Family Foundation Endowed Chair, Molecular Medicine Division, Scripps Research, La Jolla, CA. The research was a collaboration led by Dr. Stephen Tanenbaum, a post-tenured Underwood Prescott Professor of Biotechnology, Chemistry, and Toxicology at MIT. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia that occurs with aging, is currently afflicted About 6 million people in the United States aloneIt is always fatal, usually within 10 years of onset, and there are no approved treatments that can stop or reverse the progression of the disease. Scientists also don’t fully understand how Alzheimer’s disease develops, or why women make up nearly two-thirds of cases. A lot of research has been done on this topic.Recently, a group at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report its variant MGMT gene was associated with Alzheimer’s disease, especially in women without apolipoprotein E (appointment) ɛ4 allele. Lipton’s lab studies neurodegenerative diseases involving chemistry that forms a modified form of complement C3 in a process called protein S-nitrosylation. He and his colleagues previously reported that when nitric oxide (NO)-related molecules bind tightly to sulfur atoms (S) on specific amino acid building blocks of proteins, forming modified ‘SNO proteins’. , explained how this chemical reaction takes place. Lipton believes that these protein ‘SNO storms’ may be a key contributor to Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. In a new study, researchers used a new method to detect S-nitrosylation to quantify modified proteins in the brains of 40 postmortem humans. It belonged to a human, and the other half belonged to a non-human. Each group was divided equally between men and women. In these brains, scientists found 1,449 different proteins that are S-nitrosylated. Several proteins that are often modified in this way, such as complement C3, have already been linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Strikingly, levels of S-nitrosylated C3 (SNO-C3) were more than 6-fold higher in female Alzheimer’s brains compared to male Alzheimer’s brains. Researchers hypothesize that estrogen specifically protects the female brain from C3 S-nitrosylation, and that this effect is lost when levels of this hormone drop sharply with menopause. Why women are more prone to Alzheimer’s disease has long been a mystery, but we believe our results represent an important piece of the puzzle that mechanistically explains women’s increased vulnerability. [to Alzheimer’s] As they get older,” said Lipton. He and his colleagues now hope to conduct further experiments with denitrosylating compounds that remove the SNO modification to see if they can alleviate the pathology in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease and, ultimately, in humans. increase.

