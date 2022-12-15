Cervical cancer will kill 340,000 women in 2020, underscoring urgency to deploy HPV vaccine





The world is nowhere near meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of eradicating cervical cancer by 2030, according to a new study. To reach this goal, WHO set a threshold of 4 cases per 100,000 female-years, but the current incidence is more than triple that, according to WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. A new study by Dr. Deependra Singh of the Division of Cancer Surveillance shows.and colleague The Lancet Global Health. In 2020, there were over 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer and over 340,000 deaths worldwide. There were 13 cases per 100,000 women per year and 7 deaths per 100,000 women per year. Cervical cancer kills one woman every two minutes, and people in low- and middle-income countries tend to bear a disproportionate burden (90%) of cervical cancer. Vaccine preventable. In this study, researchers examined the extent of global inequalities in cervical cancer incidence and mortality based on the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2020 global estimates. They found persistently high rates of cervical cancer in low- and middle-income countries, and recent spikes in Eastern Europe and sub-Saharan Africa are of great concern. . In 2020, there were over 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer and over 340,000 deaths worldwide. There were 13 cases per 100,000 women per year and 7 deaths per 100,000 women per year. New cases and deaths from cervical cancer in 2020.

Credit: Studio Miko There is extreme inequality in the burden of cervical cancer. The case incidence was 2 per 100,000 women per year in Iraq and 84 in Eswatini, and the mortality rate was 1 per 100,000 women in Switzerland and 56 per 100,000 women in Eswatini. Looking at data from 1988 to 2017, we saw declines in Latin American countries such as Brazil (8% decline) and Chile (6%). The fastest increases were in Latvia (4%), Japan (3%), Ireland (3%), Sweden (3%), Norway (2%), Northern Ireland (2%), Estonia ( 2%). , China (2%). The rise in cases and overall lack of progress in reducing the burden of cervical cancer may be due to a lack of screening programs, the authors suggest. , Dr. Valentina Lorenzoni, Scuola Superiore Santana, Italy, said: It offers new possibilities to expand your screening range. “Other new advances such as thermal ablation to treat precancer of the cervix, the use of mobile phones to improve post-screening follow-up, and machine learning to improve visual assessment are It can also be used in low-resource settings to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer.” Cervical cancer is almost completely preventable with a vaccine. In other words, the availability of HPV vaccines is increasing in parallel with screening for early detection. Deadly For infectious disease prevention.

