Can Intermittent Fasting Help People Ditch Diabetes Medication?





December 15, 2022 – Some people with type 2 diabetes may be able to lose weight, lower blood sugar, and stop taking diabetes medications by following these steps.intermittent fasting diet Three months, new research suggests. Previous studies have shown that intermittent fasting, such as the 5:2 diet, in which you eat few calories for two days and then eat normally for five days, leads to weight loss. However, it is not clear whether intermittent fasting lowers HbA1c levels (a measure of a person’s average blood sugar levels over the past 2-3 months). Specifically, intermittent fasting to return to a non-diabetic state known as diabetes remission, defined as blood glucose levels below 6.5% for at least 3 months after discontinuation of all diabetes medications. I didn’t know if I could. In this new study of 72 people with type 2 diabetes in China, 36 patients in the intermittent fasting group lost about 13 pounds, maintained this weight loss for a year, and nearly half achieved diabetes remission. was shown. This compares with little weight loss in her 36 patients in the control group, with only 3% achieving remission. The results show that “type 2 diabetes is not necessarily a permanent, lifelong disease,” said Dr. Dongbo Liu, senior author at China’s Hunan Agricultural University, in a news release. If you change your exercise habits and lose weight, diabetes can go into remission.” Amy E. Rothberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Michigan, said in an interview: Rothberg was not involved in this research. The bottom line is that “lifestyle changes work”. Although these findings are specific to Asian populations, they suggest that similar approaches can be tailored to other populations. People with type 2 diabetes who want to try intermittent fasting need guidance from a nutritionist to ensure their diet contains all the micronutrients, vitamins and minerals they need on fasting days. They also need to maintain a relatively balanced diet and do not devour on feast days. She also advises patients to: This study was published on December 14 Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

