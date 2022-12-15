Berkeley has seen an increase in winter COVID cases.Here’s how to stay safe

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> A nurse wears a face shield while on duty at Chaparral House, a retirement home in southwest Berkeley, August 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

COVID-19 case rates are rising in Berkeley and Alameda counties, in line with previous pandemic winter trends.

Public health officials are urging communities to approach the holiday season with the same caution they did during last year’s Omicron surge. Regular hand washing. Residents are strongly encouraged to vaccinate against both COVID-19 and seasonal flu if they have not already done so.

Berkeley is now averaging about 18 cases per 100,000 people per week, just below the countywide average of 23 cases per week.

The increase in cases is due to travel, indoor gatherings, closed windows and poor ventilation. This year, the number of flu epidemics has increased even further. respiratory syncytial virusanother viral respiratory disease.

Alameda County Public Health COVID Guidance Lead Dr. Joanna Locke noted that the number of cases currently being reported does not accurately reflect the level of infection across the county.She said that PCR test data only provides an indication of possible trends, and wastewater monitoring Virus detection and abundance measurement It provides a more accurate snapshot of how prevalent the infection levels are present at local wastewater treatment plants.

A screenshot of the Cal-SuWers network dashboard on December 14, 2022 shows a sharp rise in levels of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in Alameda County wastewater.

Alameda County moved up to a moderate community level last week based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s index, which takes into account positive test results, sewage data, and hospitalizations.

“Our COVID has definitely been rising steadily since October and will probably continue to rise for some time.” .”

Last year, the county’s average new hospital admissions hit a peak of 122 each week in December 2021, after hitting a low of 12 each week. Average weekly new admissions are now 40 and increasing. The numbers he has worse than in winter 2021, but are on par with the 2020 indicators.

“This is what we are going to see [in winter] Each year, much of it has to do with the disease itself and the fact that it mutates,” said Lisa Hernandez, Ph.D., Berkeley Health Officer. Her CDC data now show that BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are her two prevalent variants statewide, overtaking BA.5. all three Subvariant of the Omicron strain.

In Berkeley, the widespread availability of vaccinations, boosters and COVID-19 treatments has slowed the impact of increased hospitalizations, with most illnesses being much less severe than in previous years, Hernandez said. rice field.

About 35% of Berkeley residents (excluding UC Berkeley students) received a second bivalent COVID-19 booster. This is one of the highest bivalent booster rates in Alameda County.

The same strategies that have been effective in reducing disease transmission continue to be effective this winter, Hernandez said, with Barkley in a better position than in past seasons.

In Berkeley, 73 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including about 11 since the summer.the city continues One of the lowest mortality rates statewide.

Where to get tested, vaccinated and boosted in Berkeley

of Curative Berkeley site Berkeley Adult School in West Berkeley, along with other company facilities in Alameda County, closed Sunday.However county site still in operation.and other private operators like COLOR Continue running the test site entire county. Kaiser members will still have access to the PCR test, with a maximum of 4 people. Free monthly at-home test Can be mailed or picked up at your local Kaiser pharmacy.

Locke is calling on the community to stay up to date on COVID boosters.Prefecture continues to partner Community clinics and health centers Provides access to vaccinations and boosters. Bivalent boosters, which offer greater protection against trending subvariants, are available to anyone aged 5 years or older, at least 2 months after their last primary series or booster dose.

Berkeley has three remaining COVID-19 test sites.

Optum Mobile Test: Sunday-Thursday 11am-7pm

Corner of Ward and Park Streets, San Pablo Park

Standard PCR (walk-up only) and rapid antigen test options available

This site offers Oral antiviral COVID treatment Persons qualified based on symptoms and on-site test results

Registration, patient ID and appointment required online or call (888) 634-1123

Be prepared to present your patient ID at check-in – for appointments and walk-upss

Two Optum Mobile Test Pop-ups: 7:30am-3:30pm

Standard PCR (walk-up only) and rapid antigen test options available

Tuesday: Harold Way in downtown Berkeley Between Kittredge and Allston

Wednesday: in the parking lot of Corner of San Pablo and Heinz

These sites offer Oral antiviral COVID treatment Persons qualified based on symptoms and on-site test results

11:30-12:30 Lunch break

Registration, patient ID and appointment required online or call (888) 634-1123

Please be prepared to present patient ID at check-in for appointments and walk-ups

As another layer of protection in addition to PCR testing, home testing kits are available at most pharmacies and most insurance companies offer up to month 8 kit.

BUSD distributed kits to students and staff for post-winter tests in the first week of January, and the White House announced plans to resume the program on Wednesday. Have your test kit mailed directly to your home from thursday.

Locke said COVID symptoms vary from person to person and PCR testing is the best way to detect the slightest traces of the virus. She said it was expensive.

“PCR is sensitive. You can get a PCR test the same day you have symptoms and it will detect if you have COVID,” she said.

COVID-19 treatment is widely available in testing facilities

As more people get infected, Rock emphasizes the importance of testing and treatment. She said there is enough to treat patients at higher risk.

All three Berkeley test sites are “test and treat” sites. That is, anyone who is eligible based on symptoms and their test results, Oral antiviral COVID treatmentAt the Optum clinic, Paxlovid or Lagevrio.

Primary care physicians are also providing COVID-19 treatment.

“If you test positive for COVID and have symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider,” Locke said. Because they deserve it.Many people assume they don’t.”

Paxlovid can only be prescribed within the first 5 days of COVID symptoms. People who start to develop symptoms are encouraged to get a PCR test from their healthcare provider as soon as possible to confirm a positive result and seek treatment if needed.

Concept of masking and testing during consecutive holidays

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> A Berkeley resident wearing a mask during a storm on Thursday, Dec. 1. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

While there are currently no widespread mask mandates, Hernandez strongly recommends wearing masks in indoor environments.

Dr. Sarah CodySanta Clara County health officials said last week that it would be “extremely difficult” to make masks mandatory three years after the pandemic.

Hernandez said he agreed with colleagues around the Bay Area that Berkeley will follow county guidelines that don’t require masks even at the “high” community level, but voluntary masks could make a big difference in preventing transmission. .

“I feel like we’ve slipped through the masking,” Hernandez said. “I think it’s time to do it.”

As the holidays approach and more people head out for family gatherings and indoor activities, it’s a good idea to test at home (if you have no symptoms) a few days before and on the day of the event. Small gatherings are fine, she said, but outdoor gatherings (weather permitting) are better.

Locke said he has only eaten indoors a few times since the pandemic began.

“I’ve always opted for the outdoors. I personally don’t eat indoors now. I wear a mask when I go grocery shopping,” she said. “I went back to the way I was a year ago when I was facing her Omicron surge. I was very cautious.”

When should you wear a mask?

At the “medium” community level in Alameda County, masks are required in public places such as: homeless shelter, emergency shelterWhen Air conditioning centeras well as prisons and prisons.

Masks are always required in healthcare facilities and long-term and aged care facilities. ac transit When bart Both lifted the mask obligation this year, Berkeley Unified School District Both students and staff are encouraged to wear masks indoors, but it is not required.

Anyone with COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask for 10 days, and Hernandez said everyone should consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.The CDC said It also recommends wearing a mask for 10 days after being exposed to COVID-19.

COVID-19 stock program is ongoing

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> COVID vaccination site at Ed Roberts Campus, set up by the City of Berkeley and supported by both Fema and Americorps, on February 25, 2021. Photo: Pete Rosos

Berkeley and Carbon Health host weekly community-based vaccine clinics, with 50 to 200 appointments for small groups, particularly vulnerable residents.

The December clinic will be held at Rosa Parks Elementary School, 920 Allston Way, Southwest Berkeley, from 9am to 4pm. the reservation, Carbon Health website.

The City continues to partner with the Capoeira Arts Foundation, Hoover Neighborhood Association, Lifelong Medical Center and Multicultural Institute to provide additional vaccine clinics and COVID-19 education. home test kit.

Hernandez said Berkeley temporarily provided a shuttle system for residents who needed a ride to vaccination sites, but said it was not running the program due to lack of demand.

People who need home visits for vaccines and medicines can get help by calling 311.

Locke said it’s hard to predict where COVID will be a year from now, or whether boosters will be needed every year, similar to flu shots.

“I don’t know what the next variant will be. I wish I had,” she said.

“I think people were a little disappointed when they found out they had to push again. You can never say, ‘Yeah, I’m done,’ so I don’t want to make mistakes.”