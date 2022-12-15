Flu levels ‘very high’ in Massachusetts

newsletter signup
health
Flu season is back with a bang, as thousands of nosebleed bay starters can attest.
After several years of mild flu seasons, Massachusetts is now one of several U.S. states with avery highFlu activity levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 5,462 new laboratory-confirmed flu cases in the week ending December 3, nearly double the number of cases in the previous week, according to the WHO. data From state public health departments.
“Many people are suffering from coughs and fevers, and it’s starting to rise since the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sabrina Assomou, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center.
CDC Estimate Since October 1, 13 to 27 million people in the United States have contracted the flu, and at least 7,300 people have died from the flu.
In Massachusetts, people spend more time indoors, so cold weather could be one factor driving flu activity, Assoumou told Boston.com. Additionally, the decline in flu activity levels in recent years means that the general public may not have built up as much immunity from exposure to the virus, she explained.
Results: Massachusetts flu season gets off to a rocky start with high levels of cases faster than usual.
“This is early flu season,” Assoumou said. “It’s starting and intensifying much earlier than what we’ve seen.”
In Boston, some communities are feeling the effects of the virus more than others.
According to the Boston Public Health Commission, children and teens under the age of 18 accounted for 59% of the city’s reported flu cases, with more than a quarter of them in infants and children under the age of five. .
Black and Latino residents account for more than half of all flu cases citywide, with Dorchester, Roxbury and Hyde Park being the hardest-hit areas, the commission said in a news release Thursday. rice field.
Assoumou worries that high levels of flu will overwhelm the health care system, especially as health care providers battle other respiratory illnesses.
“It’s often one of our biggest worries because when we’re overwhelmed with flu cases or other respiratory infections, we traditionally treat all the other illnesses we see in hospitals. “Because I don’t have the ability to do that,” she said.
Earlier this month, CDC Director Rochelle Wallenski said hospitalizations for flu were the highest number seen in the country at this time of year. in 10 years.
Massachusetts General Hospital, meanwhile, reports “capacity concerns,” saying it’s at about 90% of its adult patient capacity. WHDH.
“The number of RSV cases in children has increased significantly, but is starting to decline,” Dr. Paul Biddinger, MGH’s Chief Preparedness and Continuity Officer, told the station. “But the flu followed shortly after, and the numbers are really rising.”
“If you haven’t gotten the flu vaccine yet, now is the perfect time,” Assoumou said.
The state public health department estimates that only 38% of Massachusetts residents have been vaccinated against the flu so far this season, and Assoumou attributed this to a lack of knowledge about this year’s vaccine. said it could be.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize how good this vaccine is in terms of being safe. good match circulating [strains]and maybe they… may have had the experience of being vaccinated in the past and still having the flu,” she said.
Studies show that getting the flu vaccine reduces your risk of getting the flu. 40% to 60% According to the CDC, if a vaccine is well-matched to most circulating strains, then among the general population
Assoumou emphasized that it is never too late to get a flu shot. underlying conditionsWashing your hands, wearing a mask indoors and staying home while sick can also help reduce the spread of the virus, she said.
Flu season usually peak Although it’s between December and February, the CDC notes that flu levels may continue into May.
“Hopefully we’ll peak soon,” Assoumou said. “There are a lot of things we can really do to improve and influence it.”
She added:
