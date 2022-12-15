Former Tory ministers join Sunak’s call to negotiate with nurses.Nurse

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure to negotiate with striking nurses after four former Conservative ministers join health services leaders in seeking a way out of the escalating conflict.

On the day England’s chief nurse joined the picket line, the prime minister and health secretary said: Steve Berkleymade a U-turn and asked the NHS Toll Review Board (PRB) to reconsider the rise recommended earlier this year.

The idea gained momentum in the first NHS-wide nurses’ strike, which resulted in the cancellation of thousands of outpatient appointments and surgeries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Members of the public put up loud displays Supporting nurses on the picket line On Thursday, it backed them in their fight for higher wages given the steep inflation that has eroded living standards.

Royal College of Nurse (RCN) has threatened to strike over the next few months if ministers do not start negotiating a deal better than £1,400. February.

Former PRB head Jerry Cope said it should consider reconsidering initial findings that most NHS staff deserve a £1,400 pay increase over 2022-2023. .

He said: [ministers] We have to ask the payroll agency … to act very quickly on this year’s recommendations and [say]: “Consider what you may have missed last time”.

The PRB is a long-established independent body that advises ministers on how much the UK’s 1.5 million NHS staff, excluding doctors and dentists, and nurses are paid.

The main body of the hospital, the NHS Confederation, told ministers on Thursday evening that the dispute with the RCN would enter a protracted “stalemate” and risk disrupting key NHS services and patient care. He said he needed an approach.

Former health minister Steve Bryn, who now chairs the Commons’ Health Choices Board, said it would be prudent to ask the payroll agency to reconsider.

“There appears to be no end or exit strategy for the government and the RCN in this dispute. The solution is to protect the integrity of the [pay review] When you’re done with the process, go back and ask to see it again,” he said.

If ministers ask for a reassessment, the RCN should show good faith by canceling a second strike scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bryne said.

This would be a “flip inside” for ministers to abandon their claim that they could not deviate from the PRB’s recommendations made before the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused runaway inflation.

“I think everyone needs to cool it down,” Bryne said.

Former Attorney General Robert Bucklund said a “middle road” must be found between the government’s proposed 4% and inflation exceeding inflation by 5%. RCN wanted (It is now at 19%. RPI 14% of

“I hope both sides can find it,” he said.

The union recently revealed it would consider lowering the size of the rate of increase it was ready to accept to help reach an agreement.

Jake Berry, former Tory leader under Liz Truss, and another former health minister, Dr. Daniel Poulter, also expressed support for a negotiated solution involving the PRB.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has accused ministers of incompetence in Thursday’s strike involving up to 100,000 nurses.

“If the government had tried to find common ground with the RCN on salaries, the strike could have been avoided,” said Taylor. “Governments cannot just sit back and allow future strikes to happen when patient care is at stake.

“The concern is that this is just the beginning and that a possible strike planned for January could be much more severe and coordinated between various unions and could be in the near future. This means that you may end up in a stalemate.

“This is in no one’s interest. The government must act,” he said.

NHS Employers Chief Executive Danny Mortimer emphasized: Nurses’ strikes could increasingly affect the NHSWithout ministers’ “will to negotiate on wage-related issues”, the RCN’s next round of strikes will affect more hospitals, last longer, and treat areas exempted on the grounds of patient safety. may become less.

In an unexpected move, NHS England chief nurse Ruth May has joined a line of nurses on strike at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, across the River Thames from the Houses of Parliament. She told journalists that her ministers should work with the RCN and other health unions to resolve the big differences between the two over wages.

Reflecting on the strike, RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said: Finally, ministers find themselves under new pressure from unexpected places. Their own members of parliament, NHS leaders, former presidents of payroll agencies, and more.

“Each of these groups, for various reasons, wants the government to stop hiding behind the current fig leaf.

“On a bitterly cold day, the enthusiasm of the people for the nursing staff was immense. I am raising my voice to

Meanwhile, NHS England Senior Director Sir Jim Mackie warned that next Wednesday’s strike by paramedics across England represented “a risk of a whole different order of magnitude”. [than the nurses’ strike]For patient safety. All surgeries scheduled for that day may have to be canceled “as an absolute last resort” to free up staff to care for patients requiring urgent care.