What are the most common COVID-19 symptoms with BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants?

New data show that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 look much milder than they did when the pandemic started.So it may look like a mild cold – or the flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — It really could be COVID-19.and that might be the reason new coronavirus variants I am taking over.

Two new Omicron variants — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — now cause nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Preventiononce dominant BA.5 variant It currently accounts for only 11% of the country’s cases.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as these new variants continue to spread may be a little different Than what we saw in the early days of the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about how things have changed and how to stay safe this winter as the virus spreads.

Current most common COVID-19 symptoms

Early in the pandemic, COVID-19 had a short list of characteristic symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell.according to CDCthese are still some of the symptoms that can occur with coronavirus infection, but as new data continues Zoe Health Survey It has been suggested that the spectrum of potential symptoms of COVID-19 has changed in recent years.

As of December 13, according to smartphone data from the ZOE Health Study, the 10 most commonly reported COVID-19 symptoms in recent times are:

sore throat

runny nose

Nasal congestion

sneeze

Sputum cough (dry cough)

headache

Cough with sputum (wet cough)

hoarse voice

muscle soreness and pain

changes in sense of smell

Previously, the ZOE Health Study regularly shared the 5 most common symptoms experienced by users. “However, over time, we’ve found these change frequently, which is why we’re now reporting the top 10 symptoms that have remained more stable,” the company said in a report.

Experts generally believe that COVID-19 symptoms have lessened over time, Dr. Otto Yang, Medical Professor of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, previously told TODAY.com.

This may be because the Omicron subvariety “has a stronger tendency to stay in the upper respiratory tract,” Yang explained, implying that the virus no longer affects the lungs as much as it used to.

Staying up to date with vaccines and boosters, or even providing some protection from previous infections, can also make COVID-19 symptoms feel less intense, Yang said. People who are vaccinated and up-to-date may have symptoms so mild that they don’t even test themselves,” he added.

When to test for COVID-19

because COVID-19 shares symptoms Many other diseases are prevalent at this time of year, so don’t hesitate to get tested at home.

“What people really need to understand is that we are now in flu season and RSV season, and we still have COVID hanging around.” previously told TODAY.comSo, when you start noticing common symptoms like coughing, stuffy nose, and sore throat, it’s a good time to get a quick check-up.

If you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should be tested approximately five days after the contact, the CDC said. Even if there are no noticeable symptoms at the time.

In the midst of the winter holiday season, Use a quick COVID-19 test at home before gathering Gather with friends and family to make gatherings safer, especially for those with compromised immune systems or other risk factors who are more likely to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms.

This is especially useful for people in medium or high level areas. community COVID-19 infectionaccording to the CDC, which now applies to about half of the country.

As of December 15th, US households can place 4 orders Free Home COVID-19 Test From the government to reduce the spread of the virus. If you haven’t already done so, now is the time Stock up.