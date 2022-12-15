Connect with us

Health

Bird flu outbreak kills Bay Area birds, no cure in sight

 


Wings of western gulls flocking to the crate grab hold. The snowy egret’s yellow eyes tremble uncontrollably.

These are some of the patients at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield who are showing signs of bird flu. It’s part of an outbreak far deadlier than the state has ever seen.

“This outbreak with this particular strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is truly unprecedented,” said Krysta Rogers, a senior environmental scientist with the State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Avian Survey, who first traveled to North America. Talk about invaded strains, California a year ago and in July. “We are seeing unprecedented levels of infection and mortality across a very wide range of wild bird species. We have never seen anything like this before.”

Kelly Beffa, Wildlife Center Manager at International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, inspects an injured California gull at a makeshift triage and quarantine facility due to an ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Kelly Beffa, Wildlife Center Manager at International Bird Rescue in Fairfield, inspects an injured California gull at a makeshift triage and quarantine facility due to an ongoing bird flu outbreak.

Stephen Lam, Staff Photographer / The Chronicle

The highly contagious and deadly virus hits Canada’s geese, falcons, pelicans, bald eagles and turkey vultures statewide, causing respiratory and nervous system problems and often instant death. Geese can be seen swimming in circles and walking with vacant expressions. Once these symptoms appear, there is no cure.

With the exception of a small outbreak in wild birds that began in late 2014, the disease in North America was previously largely confined to poultry, which could be quarantined and euthanized to limit spread. It can’t be controlled, scientists say, because it hits more wild migratory birds, especially since it travels long distances in winter and spends more time in California.

Eli Gordon, a wildlife rehabilitation technician at the International Bird Sanctuary in Fairfield, takes bird carriers to a makeshift triage and quarantine facility as an avian flu outbreak continues.

Eli Gordon, a wildlife rehabilitation technician at the International Bird Sanctuary in Fairfield, takes bird carriers to a makeshift triage and quarantine facility as an avian flu outbreak continues.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

“All of us at the Wildlife Conservation Center are in a difficult position trying to help these animals because there really is no cure for this disease,” said Fairfield, which has hosted 75 wild birds. said Rebecca Dewar, director of research and veterinary medicine at International Bird Rescue. I have had bird flu symptoms since August. “And often the first thing you learn about them is that they’re dead.”

a A condor brought to the ancestral Yurok territory in Northern California for a reintroduction program Moved to Auckland Zoo This week for better protection from bird flu, according to a Yurok spokesman.in this disease Approximately 51 million poultry infected in the United States this year, according to the USDA. However, the risk to humans is currently considered low in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This video shows a bird suffering from avian flu-related symptoms at International Bird Rescue’s Fairfield Clinic. Video: San Francisco Chronicle

Highly pathogenic avian influenza originated in Europe and began hitting wild bird populations in eastern Canada a year ago, according to Brian Richards, coordinator of emerging diseases at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Center for Wildlife Health. Then I moved up the east coast to Florida. .

Next, the disease migrated to the Mississippi Flyway, then the Central Flyway, and most recently the Pacific Flyway, including Washington, Oregon, and California. “The birds on the Pacific Flyway were kind of late to the outbreak,” he said.

International Bird Refuge Wildlife Rehabilitation Technician Eli Gordon (left) and Wildlife Center Manager Kelly Beffa ad hoc triage of injured pelicans due to an ongoing bird flu outbreak. and move to a quarantine facility.

International Bird Refuge Wildlife Rehabilitation Technician Eli Gordon (left) and Wildlife Center Manager Kelly Beffa ad hoc triage of injured pelicans due to an ongoing bird flu outbreak. and move to a quarantine facility.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

Since July, 180 wild birds have been detected in California, including 47 in Bay Area County, Rogers said. We significantly underestimate the number of dead birds because only dead birds that were killed were included. Due to time and expense, not even all symptomatic birds housed at the International Rescue Center in Fairfield have been tested for bird flu. Rogers said there have been other reports of shorebirds, such as shorebirds and thunderings, showing signs of infection.

Since last December, the virus has been detected in 6,000 wild North American birds, including great horned owls, black vultures, crows and songbirds. This compares with only 100 wild birds he saw during the 2014-2015 epidemic (31 in California). This time the disease is far worse than the comparative figures reflect.

In 2014 and 2015, outbreaks of 18 species of wild birds in 16 states were confirmed, but this time, 120 species, excluding Hawaii, reached all states in the United States.

“More viruses are being shed into the environment,” Richards said.

International Bird Rescue's Director of Research and Veterinary Sciences, Rebecca Dewar, gestures as she observes the progress of pelican rehabilitation in Fairfield.

International Bird Rescue’s Director of Research and Veterinary Sciences, Rebecca Dewar, gestures as she observes the progress of pelican rehabilitation in Fairfield.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

The virus is usually spread by waterfowl, especially so-called doubling ducks such as mallards and teals. These ducks usually do not develop symptoms or die, but they spread the virus to other waterfowl, especially geese. When those birds die, they are eaten by predatory birds such as peregrine falcons and scavenger birds such as vultures, further spreading the virus.

Richards said the virus likely adapted to be carried by doubling ducks. During the current outbreak, he said, it persisted through the summer and returned with revenge in the fall.

About 10 species of mammals are also under attack in the United States. red fox, skunk, raccoon, black bear, as well as harbor seals and dolphins on the east coast. It can cause disease and sometimes death in those animals. However, so far it has not been detected in California mammals.

The disease is also a potential human pathogen that has infected 856 people and killed 456 worldwide since 2003.

Staff at the international bird sanctuary, wearing personal protective equipment and treating bird patients the same way they treat humans with COVID-19, have had no problems, Duer said.organization ask for donations To cover the costs of equipment and treatment of sick birds.

A pelican flies in a cage while undergoing rehabilitation at Fairfield's International Bird Sanctuary.

A pelican flies in a cage while undergoing rehabilitation at Fairfield’s International Bird Sanctuary.

Stephen Lam, Staff Photographer / The Chronicle

Unfortunately, usually the only thing wildlife rehabilitation centers can do is humanely euthanize symptomatic birds. This would at least prevent drowning in the wild and slow the spread of disease.

Richards looks to Europe, which is about a year ahead of North America, to get a sense of how the virus might develop. , he said, likely to spread this winter and increase when migratory birds head north again in early spring.

“It’s always really hard to have an accurate crystal ball when it comes to these events,” he said. “However, looking at what is happening in Europe suggests that this virus may be with us for a long time.

Tara Duggan (She/She) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @taraduggan

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/Unprecedented-outbreak-of-avian-flu-killing-17657172.php

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: