Bird flu outbreak kills Bay Area birds, no cure in sight

Wings of western gulls flocking to the crate grab hold. The snowy egret’s yellow eyes tremble uncontrollably.

These are some of the patients at the International Bird Rescue in Fairfield who are showing signs of bird flu. It’s part of an outbreak far deadlier than the state has ever seen.

“This outbreak with this particular strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 is truly unprecedented,” said Krysta Rogers, a senior environmental scientist with the State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Avian Survey, who first traveled to North America. Talk about invaded strains, California a year ago and in July. “We are seeing unprecedented levels of infection and mortality across a very wide range of wild bird species. We have never seen anything like this before.”

Stephen Lam, Staff Photographer / The Chronicle

The highly contagious and deadly virus hits Canada’s geese, falcons, pelicans, bald eagles and turkey vultures statewide, causing respiratory and nervous system problems and often instant death. Geese can be seen swimming in circles and walking with vacant expressions. Once these symptoms appear, there is no cure.

With the exception of a small outbreak in wild birds that began in late 2014, the disease in North America was previously largely confined to poultry, which could be quarantined and euthanized to limit spread. It can’t be controlled, scientists say, because it hits more wild migratory birds, especially since it travels long distances in winter and spends more time in California.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

“All of us at the Wildlife Conservation Center are in a difficult position trying to help these animals because there really is no cure for this disease,” said Fairfield, which has hosted 75 wild birds. said Rebecca Dewar, director of research and veterinary medicine at International Bird Rescue. I have had bird flu symptoms since August. “And often the first thing you learn about them is that they’re dead.”

a A condor brought to the ancestral Yurok territory in Northern California for a reintroduction program Moved to Auckland Zoo This week for better protection from bird flu, according to a Yurok spokesman.in this disease Approximately 51 million poultry infected in the United States this year, according to the USDA. However, the risk to humans is currently considered low in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This video shows a bird suffering from avian flu-related symptoms at International Bird Rescue’s Fairfield Clinic. Video: San Francisco Chronicle

Highly pathogenic avian influenza originated in Europe and began hitting wild bird populations in eastern Canada a year ago, according to Brian Richards, coordinator of emerging diseases at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Center for Wildlife Health. Then I moved up the east coast to Florida. .

Next, the disease migrated to the Mississippi Flyway, then the Central Flyway, and most recently the Pacific Flyway, including Washington, Oregon, and California. “The birds on the Pacific Flyway were kind of late to the outbreak,” he said.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

Since July, 180 wild birds have been detected in California, including 47 in Bay Area County, Rogers said. We significantly underestimate the number of dead birds because only dead birds that were killed were included. Due to time and expense, not even all symptomatic birds housed at the International Rescue Center in Fairfield have been tested for bird flu. Rogers said there have been other reports of shorebirds, such as shorebirds and thunderings, showing signs of infection.

Since last December, the virus has been detected in 6,000 wild North American birds, including great horned owls, black vultures, crows and songbirds. This compares with only 100 wild birds he saw during the 2014-2015 epidemic (31 in California). This time the disease is far worse than the comparative figures reflect.

In 2014 and 2015, outbreaks of 18 species of wild birds in 16 states were confirmed, but this time, 120 species, excluding Hawaii, reached all states in the United States.

“More viruses are being shed into the environment,” Richards said.

Stephen Lam/Chronicle

The virus is usually spread by waterfowl, especially so-called doubling ducks such as mallards and teals. These ducks usually do not develop symptoms or die, but they spread the virus to other waterfowl, especially geese. When those birds die, they are eaten by predatory birds such as peregrine falcons and scavenger birds such as vultures, further spreading the virus.

Richards said the virus likely adapted to be carried by doubling ducks. During the current outbreak, he said, it persisted through the summer and returned with revenge in the fall.

About 10 species of mammals are also under attack in the United States. red fox, skunk, raccoon, black bear, as well as harbor seals and dolphins on the east coast. It can cause disease and sometimes death in those animals. However, so far it has not been detected in California mammals.

The disease is also a potential human pathogen that has infected 856 people and killed 456 worldwide since 2003.

Staff at the international bird sanctuary, wearing personal protective equipment and treating bird patients the same way they treat humans with COVID-19, have had no problems, Duer said.organization ask for donations To cover the costs of equipment and treatment of sick birds.

Stephen Lam, Staff Photographer / The Chronicle

Unfortunately, usually the only thing wildlife rehabilitation centers can do is humanely euthanize symptomatic birds. This would at least prevent drowning in the wild and slow the spread of disease.

Richards looks to Europe, which is about a year ahead of North America, to get a sense of how the virus might develop. , he said, likely to spread this winter and increase when migratory birds head north again in early spring.

“It’s always really hard to have an accurate crystal ball when it comes to these events,” he said. “However, looking at what is happening in Europe suggests that this virus may be with us for a long time.

Tara Duggan (She/She) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @taraduggan