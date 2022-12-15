2 Streptococcus A deaths reported in Greater Denver, both in young children

Two group A streptococcal deaths were reported in Colorado. Both were young children.

Health officials in Colorado have reported two pediatric deaths from group A streptococci in the Denver metropolitan area as hospitalizations due to the disease increase.

Two of the fatalities were preschool-age children, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. He said the last reported death of a pediatric patient with Streptococcus A in Colorado was in 2018.

Seeing cases of streptococcus A leading to death is alarming, but some doctors say parents shouldn’t worry too much.

Dr. Neil Serra of Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital says he started seeing cases of streptococcus this fall, but most of them aren’t that serious. He added that cases of respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise among children.

“This is the worst RSV season I’ve ever seen. The flu is getting stronger and streptococci are coming out more often than usual,” said Cella.

CDPHE says it is monitoring Strep A infections and is working to ensure resources get where they are needed. The total number of pediatric invasive group a streptococcal cases reported in Colorado since November 1 is now 11.

Recent cases have ranged from 10 months to 6 years of age, but anyone of any age can be infected with group A streptococci. In many of the recent cases, the patients had recently had a viral respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza, or RSV.

“We’re seeing some phenomena related to COVID and social distancing, and I think that might play a role in what we’re seeing with streptococci,” Cella said.

Symptoms of group A streptococci may include a sore throat, fever and chills, new rashes, raised skin bumps, or painful red patches of skin.

Early treatment is important to keep initial group A streptococcal infections mild and prevent progression to more serious cases.

Parents and guardians should call their child’s health care provider immediately if their child develops new or worsening symptoms during a respiratory infection.