Drug discovery offers potential treatments for common kidney diseases





A serious condition in which the kidneys suddenly stop functioning may be treated with existing drugs, new research shows. in the investigation Scientists have used mice to show that drugs commonly used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevent much of the long-term damage to the kidneys and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). discovered. Experts hope the findings will pave the way for better treatment of AKI. AKI is a common illness, occurring in approximately 20% of emergency hospital admissions in the UK. This condition is usually caused by other diseases that reduce blood flow to the kidneys, or by toxicity resulting from some drugs. AKI should be treated promptly to prevent death. Even if the kidney recovers, AKI can cause long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system. Thirty percent of people who survive an episode of AKI remain with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The remaining 70% of him with full renal function recovery have an almost 30-fold higher risk of developing CKD. A team from the University of Edinburgh found elevated blood levels of endothelin in patients with AKI. Endothelin is a protein that activates inflammation and constricts blood vessels. Endothelin levels remained elevated long after renal function was restored. After finding the same increase in endothelin in mice with AKI, experts treated the animals with drugs that block the endothelin system. or work by blocking endothelin receptors in cells. Mice were monitored for 4 weeks after AKI. People treated with endothelin blockers had lower blood pressure, less inflammation, and less kidney scarring. Blood vessels were more relaxed and renal function was improved compared to untreated mice. This research Science Translational MedicineIt was funded by the Medical Research Council and the British Heart Foundation. Bean Dhaun, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Lecturer and Emeritus Consultant Nephrologist, Center for Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Edinburgh, said: health. Our study shows that blocking the endothelin system prevents long-term damage of AKI in mice. These drugs are already available for human use, so hopefully soon we can see if the same beneficial effects are seen in patients. “ Professor James Leiper, Deputy Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, said: dangerous. This promising study suggests that widely available medicines may help address the effects of acute kidney injury before it causes damage and further complications. More research is needed to demonstrate whether it is safe and effective for people, but this early study is a promising first step. “ – This press release was originally University of Edinburgh website

