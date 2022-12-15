Severe Streptococcal Infection Linked to Death of Two Children in Colorado





Colorado has seen more severe streptococcal cases than usual since November, with the deaths of two children linked to the infection. The children’s death certificates weren’t confirmed, so it wasn’t confirmed whether a group A streptococcal infection was the cause of death, said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Hurley. It wasn’t age. Most group A streptococcal infections are mild and cause what is commonly called Streptococcal pharyngitisInfrequently, bacteria may be the culprit scarlet feverIt is accompanied by a rash and can lead to organ damage if left untreated. The state only tracks streptococcal A infections that are more serious than strep throat or scarlet fever, Herlihy said. Go to the tissue surrounding the wound. Normally, the state averages one to two invasive streptococcal infections a month, but since the beginning of November, the Denver area has reported 11 cases, she said. I was. (The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environmental Affairs does not track streptococcal infections statewide.) The last time a child in Colorado died from invasive Streptococcus A was in 2018. Invasive streptococcal infections often follow viral infections that damage the lining of the throat enough for bacteria to pass through. Unprecedented Hospitalization Due to Respiratory Syncytial Virusor respiratory syncytial virus, which usually causes the common cold but can be severe in young children. It is anecdotally reported that it appears to be “We’ve seen a lot of viral infections,” Herlihy said. “One of the strategies to prevent invasive streptococci, he said, is to prevent the initial infection.” State health departments are also investigating an increase in severe infections with Streptococcus pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus, which also tend to cause secondary infections.There are no vaccines against Streptococcus or Staphylococcus aureus, but children and the elderly usually vaccinated against multiple strains of Streptococcus pneumoniae. Parents can help prevent secondary infections, including streptococci, by making sure their children are up to date with flu, COVID-19 and chickenpox vaccinations, Herlihy said. Handwashing can also reduce the chances of contracting Streptococcus A, as germs are spread through shared items such as respiratory droplets and cups when someone coughs or sneezes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention See if there is a larger pattern Increased invasive Streptococcus A infections. In a typical year the Estimation of CDC Approximately 5.2 million people acquire throat infections from Streptococcus A, and 14,000 to 25,000 develop invasive disease. Britain has seen an unusually early season Scarlet fever and other streptococcal infectionsIt is not clear whether the total number of severe cases will be higher than in normal years, although it usually peaks between February and April. Signs of possible invasive streptococcal infection include: The skin around the wound may be red, swollen, and painful to the touch

skin ulcers, blisters, or bleeds

fever and chills

muscle and joint pain

nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

dizzy

quick breathing

fast heart rate

Malaise

Malaise

out of control movement Invasive streptococcal A symptoms are of concern even if they are caused by another infection, so parents who see their child not getting better should not attempt to diagnose it before seeking treatment. says. Pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente Colorado. "Families don't necessarily need to know every symptom of streptococcus," she said.

