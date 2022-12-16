Hacking Immune Cells Boosts Cancer Treatment

CAR T cells (orange) attack cancer cells (green).Credit: Eye of Science/Science Photo Library

Researchers have found that finely engineered immune cells can not only recognize cancer cells, but also evade the defenses tumors use to fend off attacks.

Two studies published today in chemistry1,2 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T builds on successful cancer therapy. This treatment uses genetically modified T cells to seek out tumors and mark them for destruction. These treatments include Leads to long-lasting remissionbut it has not been successful in everyone and has so far been effective only in a minority of cancers.

Last resort cancer treatment keeps disease at bay for more than a decade





To enhance the power of CAR-T therapy, researchers further engineered the cells to contain switches that could control when and where they are activated. The hacked cells produce proteins that stimulate T cells to counter immunosuppressive signals often released by tumors.

Both studies are masterpieces of T-cell engineering and highlight the direction researchers want to push CAR-T cell therapies, says Grégoire Altan-Bonnet, a systems immunologist at the National Cancer Institute. . “We know a lot of the pieces, and now we can put them together and explore,” he says. “If you design the system well, you can really put tumors in checkmate.”

genetically engineered immune cells

T cells normally patrol the body looking for foreign proteins displayed on the surface of the cell. Such cells may be infected with viruses, for example. Alternatively, it could be tumor cells that produce abnormal cancer-associated proteins. A class of T cells called killer T cells then destroys the abnormal cells.

In CAR-T therapy, cancer patients’ T cells are genetically engineered to produce CAR, a protein that recognizes proteins presented by tumor cells.

This approach is approved for the treatment of some leukemias, lymphomas, and myeloma. But researchers have sought ways to make the treatment safer and more effective, and to extend its use to other diseases.

Highly mutated cancers respond better to immunotherapy





In one new study, Ahmad Khalil, a synthetic biologist at Boston University in Massachusetts, and his colleagues wired a complex system of 11 DNA sequences into CAR T cells. The resulting genetic circuits can be switched on and off using already approved drugs. This allows researchers to control when and where hacked T cells are activated and the production of a protein called IL-2 that stimulates the immune response.

Another research group, led by Wendell Lim, a synthetic biologist at the University of California, San Francisco, programmed CAR T cells to produce IL-2 only when the engineered T cells encountered cancer cells. The team found that this IL-2 production was the most efficient in fighting tumors in pancreatic cancer mice. This is the case when it is activated through a different pathway than that used to recognize cancer cells. The details could help shape future treatments, says Andrea Seitinger, a tumor immunologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

steady progress

Both approaches could be particularly useful in developing CAR-T therapies that target solid tumors, Schietinger said. Solid tumors are of particular interest to the CAR-T approach because engineered cells find it difficult to infiltrate the tumor and can be disabled by the signals that cancer cells use to suppress immune responses. posed a challenge. “These engineered her T cells overcome both obstacles,” she says. “They find their way in and once they’re inside, they get the signal in the right space at the right time and they’re really effective at killing cancer cells.”

Evan Weber, a cancer immunologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, says the ability to turn T cells on and off could also help alleviate a phenomenon called T cell depletion. Pennsylvania. Several studies have found that giving T cells a ‘rest period’ can reduce T cell depletion and increase overall effectiveness against tumors.3.

Building better CAR-T therapies





Lim plans to further develop the system to test in clinical trials and tailor it to explore its effects in producing other molecules that stimulate immune cells, such as IL-2. Weber says there is growing recognition that such molecules, called cytokines, may be crucial to the success of CAR-T therapy. “Instead of constantly turning on receptors or constitutively secreting cytokines, we know we need to harness them in smarter ways,” he says.

Khalil hopes that the system he and his colleagues have developed can be used with other cell types, including another type of immune cell called macrophages, which are better at penetrating solid tumors than T cells. increase. His genetic circuits were designed with adaptability in mind, so researchers specializing in cancer immunotherapy, or areas such as gene therapy and stem cell biology, can fine-tune the circuits to suit their needs. increase. “I hope this will capture the imagination of many researchers,” he says.