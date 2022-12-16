Doctors warn of surge in respiratory viruses before vacation





Nashville, Tennessee (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee saw a spike in respiratory virus cases just before the holidays. CDC still lists the state. Highest level of influenza infection as COVID and RSV Cases are spreading after people gather for Thanksgiving. Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center said the peak of flu season will leave Tennessee about four to six weeks earlier than usual. well above the current national average In some cases. “All three of these things can cause serious illness,” Dr. Schaffner said of Tripledemic. “Not only the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, but also normal healthy people. These viruses can be carried to the emergency room within 48 hours.” Dr. Schaffner said VUMC is nearing its limits as the number of cases increases.Other hospitals in the area already over capacity from the spreading virus. Davidson County COVID Cases 30 percent increase Over the past month, it has increased from 986 to 1,512 over the past two weeks. Dr. Schaffner said the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated. This includes getting a flu shot and his COVID booster. The Metro Health Department is hosting several free vaccination and testing clinics around the city for the holidays. “I think people can enjoy their holidays, be with family and friends, celebrate and appreciate. But this can be done as safely as possible,” Dr. Schaffner said. “We want to protect fragile families. Older people, people with underlying medical conditions.” Schaffner said these include getting vaccinated, wearing a mask while traveling, and getting tested before gathering with family and friends. “Even if everyone tests negative for COVID, those rapid tests are still widely available, allowing everyone to feel more at ease at the festivities,” Dr. Schaffner said. “If you happen to test positive, we’ll send you a plate, but you’ll need to stay in your room.” Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

