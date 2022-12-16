Health
Bay Area health officials take precautions to encourage vaccinations and protect against winter viruses
SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials in all 11 Bay Area counties on Thursday urged residents in the area to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during their winter vacations.
In a joint statement, health officials in all 11 counties and the City of Berkeley (which operates as an independent public health jurisdiction) said that if residents have not yet been vaccinated against COVID and flu, they will receive a COVID booster as well. Vaccines, if eligible, stating that you need to be vaccinated.
Both COVID and flu vaccines are available to all residents over the age of 6 months. The currently available COVID booster vaccine also protects against his two strains of highly contagious Omicron variants.
Health officials also urged Bay Area residents to stay home if sick and wear masks in indoor spaces.
They should also be tested for COVID before attending indoor gatherings and events, and receive respiratory virus treatment if necessary.
“Across the Bay Area, respiratory viruses affect the most vulnerable, including young children, those with compromised immune systems, those living in crowded housing and collective living facilities, and especially the elderly in skilled nursing homes. It affects the world,’ said Berkeley.
State and local health officials have suggested in recent weeks that transmissions of respiratory viruses such as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus have already begun to overwhelm healthcare systems and facilities.
Influenza and RSV activity in particular was higher than usual in mid-December, with all three viruses affecting large numbers of both the elderly and young children.
Information on how to avoid winter respiratory viruses and get vaccinated can be found at your state’s public health department. https://www.cdph.ca.gov/ As well as individual county public health departments.
