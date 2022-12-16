Health
No new childhood flu deaths in B.C. this week, according to BCCDC
of BC Centers for Disease Control On Thursday, it said no new flu-related deaths among children and adolescents were recorded last week.
The statement, included in the weekly Respiratory Epidemiology Summary, comes after state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry promised a weekly update on child and adolescent deaths.
That promise followed revelations that four children and two teenagers had died from flu-related illnesses. An infection was thought to be the cause.
‘Children are dying’: British Columbia doctor speaks out on respiratory disease-related deaths
thursday report In the week ending December 10, BC’s most commonly detected virus was influenza A, with 20% of tests returning a positive result.
The report also noted that RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) continues to circulate at a higher rate than in a normal year, with about 9% now being detected in tests, compared to a historical average of about 5%. It also mentions that
Ask the Experts: Older Adults and Flu Season
Both influenza A and RSV remained common among children tested at Vancouver laboratories, including BC Children’s Hospital, North Shore, and Richmond, despite declines over the past two weeks. Both are still present in about 28% of
“Influenza positivity and growth rates this season are higher than the historical average of the five-year pre-pandemic period (2014/15-2018/19),” the report said.
“In contrast, the rate of increase in RSV and positive test rates over the past week are comparable to historical ranges. SARS-CoV-2 positivity among children remains low (~4%).”
Children’s BC flu vaccination rates are up slightly after weekend’s blitz, but most are still unvaccinated
The number of visits to health care workers for respiratory illness, which had been steadily increasing since September, has finally begun to “stable at a high level,” according to the report.
However, children continue to represent a disproportionate number of these visits.
In response to the deadly flu season, the state held what it called the immunization “blitz” last weekend, resulting in a slight uptick in the percentage of children vaccinated.
However, as of 12 December, nearly three-quarters of children aged 6 months to 4 years had not been vaccinated.
