Researchers identify cause of serious illness in children — ScienceDaily





The origin of the serious cancer-like disease LCH was identified by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital.Findings published in scientific immunology It may lead to new targeted therapies.

Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a serious type of cancer-like disease that primarily affects children and can be fatal in severe cases. In Sweden, 5 to 10 of her children get the disease each year, usually before the age of 10. LCH is a disease in which cancer mutations occur in the immune cells responsible for detecting and eliminating cancer cells. “The origin of LCH cells has been debated for decades. Some researchers believe it does,” said Egle Kvedaraite. At Karolinska Institutet, he is a physician and researcher in the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics and the first author of the new study. Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet, along with scientists from the Singapore Immunology Network and the University of Newcastle, were able to show that both theories are close to the truth. The researchers combined so-called single-cell sequencing, microscopy of samples, and tracking of cells specifically from patients recruited from Karolinska University Hospital. They found that mutated LCH cells had properties similar to both monocytes and dendritic cells. “Today, we know that DC3 has a developmental pathway that is distinct from other dendritic cells and monocytes, and knowledge of this was essential to our research. Researchers have found that different cell types communicate with each other to facilitate the development of LCH, thereby producing a self-reinforcing effect. “Among treatment options for LCH, targeted therapy can be successfully applied, but disease relapses when targeted therapy is discontinued. This is a serious challenge for patients. not,” says Egle Kvedarite. This new understanding of the origin of this type of cancer may contribute to the development of new targeted therapies. “This discovery may lead to treatments aimed at eliminating diseased cells,” said Egle Kvedaraite. This study was funded by grants from the Erik and Edith Fernström Foundation for Medical Research, Swedish Childhood Cancer Foundation, Histiocytosis Association, VIVA Foundation for children with Cancer, Wellcome Trust, CRUK Biomarker Project, Histio UK, and Bright Red. rice field.

Story source: material provided by Karolinska Institute. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/12/221216142617.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos