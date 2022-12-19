Health
China reports first COVID deaths since hardline policy eased
China on Monday reported its first death from COVID-19 since easing its hardline containment policy. Hospitals and crematoriums are suffering from an outbreak that authorities say is impossible to trace.
The country is rolling back years of COVID-zero policies, and people in one big city are even said to be able to go to work if they are visibly ill.
Official case numbers are widely believed to be unreliable after the end of compulsory mass testing, raising concerns about a rising wave of infections in impoverished rural areas during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Authorities on Monday reported two deaths from the virus in the capital, Beijing. Here, COVID scare has emptied the streets and robbed pharmacies of drugs.
Millions of elderly people in China who have not been vaccinated remain vulnerable to the disease. Reports from tense hospitals and crematoriums suggest that the true victims of the outbreak are not being reported.
“The numbers don’t tell the whole story,” Hoe Nam Leong, a Singapore-based infectious disease expert, told AFP and said he expected the true death toll to be higher.
The lack of testing likely meant that many infections had gone unnoticed, he added.
Some hospitals were too full to accept patients, health care worker Leon said he may be downplaying COVID as the cause of death.
“Individuals can die from heart attacks due to the stress of infection. heart attack, but the root cause is COVID. “
back to work
Nonetheless, officials said the southern city of Chongqing, home to about 32 million people, will become one of the first regions in China to allow people to go to work even with visible symptoms. I am determined to move forward.
The Chongqing Daily reported on Monday, citing a notice from city officials, that provincial employees “with mild symptoms” “can work as usual.”
This marks a dramatic reversal in a country where a single infection could previously push thousands into lockdowns.
A Chongqing notice issued on Sunday urged residents not to be tested “unnecessarily” or require people to give negative results, except at facilities such as: nursing homeschool, prison.
Local governments across China generally encourage people to self-quarantine at home while they recover. This is a big change from the previous policy of forcing people into national quarantine facilities.
On Sunday, eastern Zhejiang, a major economic center home to more than 60 million people, said people with mild symptoms could “continue to work, subject to personal protection, if necessary.” Stated.
“three waves”
In the days since China lifted restrictions, visits to hospitals and clinics have surged, but the World Health Organization says “control measures… haven’t stopped the disease” and the virus has already spread widely. Said there was
One of China’s leading epidemiologists has warned China is facing “the first of three waves” expected this winter, according to comments reported Sunday by financial news outlet Caijing. When.
W Zunyou said the current surge will continue until mid-January and will mainly affect cities. second wave until mid-February.
He added that a third peak would hit in late February to mid-March, when people infected while on vacation return to work.
© 2022 AFP
