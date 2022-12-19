Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges





Beijing — Chinese health Authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths in the capital, Beijing. It was the first reported in weeks and came amid an expected surge in illness after the country relaxed its strict “zero COVID” approach. China has reported no deaths from COVID-19 since December 4, but informal reports of a wave of new cases are circulating. The latest reported deaths have led the National Board of Health to China5,237 of 380,453 cases of illness have died from COVID-19 over the past three years. This is a much lower number than other major countries, but it is also based on the statistics and information gathering methods in question. Chinese health officials are only counting people who have died directly from COVID-19, excluding those whose underlying conditions such as diabetes and heart disease have been exacerbated by the virus. In many other countries, guidelines stipulate that deaths in which coronavirus is a factor or contributor are counted as COVID-19-related deaths. The announcement comes amid testimony from family members and those working in the funeral industry who were reluctant to identify themselves for fear of reprisal, saying deaths related to COVID-19 are on the rise. China has long welcomed a tough “no COVID” approach, citing relatively low numbers of infections and deaths, giving it an advantage over the United States, which has over 1.1 million deaths. did. However, policies such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, mandatory testing, and quarantine have put China’s society and national economy under great stress, prompting the ruling Communist Party to heed outside advice and change its strategy. You seem persuaded. The easing began in November and accelerated after protests against the restrictions in Beijing and several other cities escalated into calls for President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to step down. On Wednesday, the government announced it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Because mass testing is no longer necessary and tracking is no longer possible. Most tests are currently being conducted behind closed doors, and people with only mild symptoms are allowed to recover at home without being forced into central quarantine centers. Lack of data makes it more difficult to understand the scale and direction of the outbreak. But while a significant drop in economic activity and anecdotal evidence of the spread of the virus point to an increase in the number of cases, health experts expect new cases in the next month or two, especially among the elderly. We anticipate a large wave of infections and a possible spike in deaths. . China is trying to convince reluctant elderly and at-risk people to get vaccinated, with apparently limited success. Another major concern is strengthening medical resources in small cities and vast rural hinterlands ahead of the Chinese New Year travel rush in January when migrant workers return home. Many fever clinics have been expanded in both urban and rural areas, and people are being asked to stay home unless they are seriously ill to conserve resources. Employees are reportedly asked to return to their original locations unless they have a fever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/2-covid-19-deaths-reported-beijing-virus-surges-95524209 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos