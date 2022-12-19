A recently evolved alarm molecule triggers inflammation — ScienceDaily





Scientists at Trinity College Dublin have made an important breakthrough in understanding how inflammation is regulated. I discovered that proteins actually do the opposite.

Their research has many potential implications, especially with respect to understanding and responding to autoimmune disease and inflammation. Our immune system performs a very important function of protecting us from infection and damage, but when the immune response becomes overly aggressive, it can lead to harmful inflammation, which occurs in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Inflammation is triggered when our bodies produce “alarm proteins” (interleukins). It enhances defenses against infection and damage by switching on various components of the immune system. Understanding when and how such alarm proteins are produced and how the immune system is activated has led to major breakthroughs in the treatment of many immune diseases. Now, scientists at the Smurfit Institute of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin, led by Seamus Martin, professor of genetics at Smurfit, have discovered that interleukin-37 has an unexpected function as an immune-stimulatory molecule. Did. As an “off switch” for the immune system. Professor Martin said: “Interleukins play an important role in regulating the immune system in response to bacterial and fungal infections. This has been a major impediment to understanding: much of what we know about the human immune system was first discovered in model organisms with a similar biological makeup to ours. I did.” Prior to the new study, interleukin-37 was thought to have immunosuppressive functions, but exactly how it stopped inflammation was hotly debated. Scientists at Trinity report that interleukin-37 exhibits potent pro-inflammatory activity when activated in the right way. Professor Martin added: “This pro-inflammatory effect was highly unexpected. Our study shows that the protein binds to cutaneous interleukin receptors, which are known to play an important role in the progression of psoriasis.” There are four immune alarm molecules that signal through this particular interleukin receptor. “It is a mystery why there are so many interleukins that bind to the same receptor, but we may speculate that this receptor has a very important sentinel function in our skin. Also, one alarm protein may not be enough: our skin is the major barrier between our body and the outside world that microbes break through to enter our body. It must and in many ways represents the first line of defense in our immune system.” As such, interleukin-37 and other immune alarm proteins may have evolved to be different variations on the same theme. This allows the body to detect different types of infections by being activated by different enzymes for each infectious agent. The study has just been published in a journal scientific immunology, This is a collaboration between several Trinity research groups led by Professor Martin’s team, which includes postdoctoral scientists Dr. Graeme Sullivan and Dr. Pavel Davidovich, and Professor Ed Lovell (Biochemistry and Immunology). Undergraduate) and Professor Pat Walsh (Clinical Medicine).

