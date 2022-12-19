COVID, flu and RS virus are just three concerns for vacations

The winter holiday season has arrived. This means that people will travel more to visit family and friends, and they may get sick or become infected while visiting.

Society has largely adjusted to the new normal of living with the threat of COVID, but Jason Tiller, director of the Saleen County Health Department, said it hasn’t gone away.

“(COVID) is still there. Don’t get me wrong,” Tiller said. “We’re still getting a lot of calls. In fact, in the[past]month or so, we’ve had more calls saying, ‘I tested positive for COVID. What should I do?'”

Tiller said there has been no real change in guidance over the past eight to nine months on how long people should quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

And while there have been some cases of COVID that have led to hospitalizations in the community, Tiller said those cases weren’t as severe or dire as the community saw this time last year.

COVID is not the only concern this year

In addition to COVID still being there, Tiller said there are other health concerns right now.

“On top of that, there are flu cases, diagnosed or not, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is having a major impact almost everywhere across the state (and) region.

With these three viruses and other infectious diseases prevalent at this time of year, Tiller said it’s important for people to take precautions as they prepare for the holidays.

“The message[of the pandemic]has changed very little,” Tiller said. “If you feel unwell, have a fever or cough, please stay home.”

Before he goes out, think about who will be affected by your presence.

“If[you]have any symptoms, we’ll do a risk assessment on where[you]go,” Tiller said. “Do you really want[them]to get sick?”

Tiller also said that just because you feel better, you should be aware that you can infect other people.

“I think a lot of people are feeling[ill]. They take medicine and they feel a little better and they think they’re fine to go out,” Tiller said. That doesn’t mean you have to go out, especially if you have a fever.”

The example he gave was of someone who called sick for work one day and thought it would be nice to go to a Christmas party later that night.

“These are going to be all of the things we’ve been saying over the last two to three years or so, plus some extra points,” Tiller said. That’s it.”

Free and widely available test kits

For those wanting to take extra precautions, Tiller said they have the option of testing for COVID and other viruses before going anywhere.

“A lot of places can now do a combination of COVID and flu. Some places can do COVID and RSV in the same test,” Tiller said. ) Regardless, if you are found to be (positive), you shouldn’t go out… Please spread the word to others.”

When it comes to COVID, home testing has played an important role in letting people know if they have the virus. The Department of Health wants to remind the community that these types of tests are free and readily available to everyone. .

“It’s available for free here (Salene County Health Department) and at the Salina Family (Healthcare Center),” said county spokeswoman Melissa McCoy. “No one should be paying for COVID testing.” .”

Tiller said it would be beneficial to perform one of these at-home tests when people are preparing to go on vacation.

“It’s not a bad idea to get them tested before they go anywhere.

To get tested, visit the Saline County Health Department, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm. The address is 125 W. Elm. Street across from the Public Library in downtown Salina.

In addition, people can access the websites of the following departments: www.salinecountyks.gov/health-department Or call 785-826-6600.