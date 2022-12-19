Doctors photograph microscopic worms dancing inside man’s scrotum





A man suffering from genital pain and inflammation had parasites dancing in his scrotum and doctors captured them on video. A 26-year-old man from New Delhi was seen by a doctor after experiencing sore and swollen testicles and a low-grade fever for about a month. After performing a quick ultrasound scan, doctors found multiple parasites lodged within the skin of his scrotum. A blood analysis revealed that the beast was a juvenile ukerelia bancroft, parasitic nematode, or roundworm, found in tropical regions and transmitted between humans by mosquito bites. Worms have a lifespan of up to eight years, and when they reach maturity in human lymphatics, they mate and produce millions of wriggling offspring called microfilariae. Related: Mind control parasite that turns wolves into pack leaders These young people continue to move around the body, causing an inflammatory disease known as lymphatic filariasis, which can lead to severe swelling of the legs, arms, chest and genitals. Researchers documented the discovery of microscopic worms in a report published in New England Journal of Medicine (opens in new tab) December 8th. “The dancing sign represents the undulation of live bugs,” writes the doctor. “[They] It migrates to lymphatic vessels, causing channel dilation and dysfunction. “ According to the World Health Organization, more than 120 million people are infected with lymphatic filariasis at any one time. Pan American Health Organization (opens in new tab), 40 million people are disfigured or disabled by the disease. Infections tend to start in childhood, manifest later in life, and can lead to disability and mental, social, and economic hardship, including depression, stigma, and poverty. Sometimes surgery is needed to remove the worms, but in this patient, taking the anthelmintic diethylcarbamazine for three weeks fortunately cleared the worms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/worms-found-dancing-inside-scrotum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos