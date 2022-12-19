Rise and fall of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses induced by mRNA vaccine boosters in a population of healthcare workers

In a recent study posted on research plaza* In a preprint server, researchers found that 6 months after a booster dose of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reported that the antibody decreased. They noted a 3-fold reduction in vaccine-induced antibody reactivity to Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants.

Background

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines BNT162b (Pfizer BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) elicited effective immune responses against target strains of SARS-CoV-2 after two primary vaccinations. However, the reduced immunity of primary administration and the emergence of new omicron subspecies that evade immunity have become problems. efficacy of vaccination.

The United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved booster doses for increased protection against infection from Omicron subvariants. Studies have shown that booster doses are significantly increased, Neutralizing antibodythe neutralizing capacities of these antibodies against different SARS-CoV-2 variants are known to be different.

Evaluation of the persistence of neutralizing antibodies with booster administration is therefore essential for formulating public health policy regarding booster vaccination.

About research

In the current study, researchers recruited 323 health care workers from Orange County, California, to receive two doses of the BNT162b or mRNA-1273 vaccine. Serological testing of blood samples was performed before booster dose administration and at multiple time points up to 6 months after booster vaccination. Information such as demographic data, testing frequency, work-related characteristics, symptom history, and exposure risk were collected through the survey.

A coronavirus antigen microarray was used to measure immunoglobulin (Ig) G and IgM antibodies against a panel of 37 antigens, including those from SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses and respiratory viruses.

The antigen panel consisted of 10 SARS-CoV-2 antigens, spike protein Nucleocapsid proteins, 4 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), 3 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), 12 common coronaviruses, and 8 influenza virus antigens.

A surrogate virus neutralization test was used to determine the neutralizing capacity of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. Serum samples from a subset of participants were also assayed for antibodies to the spike protein receptor-binding domain of the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain, Delta mutants and Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 submutants. In addition, a pseudo-neutralization assay was used to determine the correlation between neutralizing and binding antibodies.

result

Results reported increased IgG antibody levels 2 weeks after administration of the booster dose and lasted for up to 2 months. However, from the 2nd month to his 4th month, we found a significant drop in antibody levels. The decline in antibodies continued through his 6 months post-booster, but after 6 months antibody titers remained higher than pre-booster levels.

HCWs with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection had higher antibody titers at 4 and 6 months after booster administration than those without previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. Additionally, participants with severe vaccination side effects had significantly higher antibody levels at 2 and 4 months after the booster than those without side effects.

Advanced microarray analysis of serum samples from a subset of participants revealed that pre-booster titers against the Wuhan-Hu-1 strain were similar to those against the delta mutant. Still, antibody levels to Omicron subvariants were significantly lower.

Two weeks after the booster dose, antibodies against the Delta and Omicron subvariants decreased by 1.3-fold and 6-fold, respectively, compared to antibodies against the ancestral strain. This trend was observed up to his 6-month time point.

Similar to the trend seen in antibody levels, neutralizing capacity increased up to 2 months after administration of the booster dose and then decreased up to 6 months. Pseudo-neutralizing assays reported correlations between binding and neutralizing antibodies.

Conclusion

Overall, the results showed that antibody levels and neutralizing capacity increased significantly up to 2 months after booster administration of the mRNA vaccine and then decreased. Moreover, the booster dose significantly increased antibodies to the ancestral strain, but decreased antibodies to the Delta and Omicron subvariants by 1.3-fold and 6-fold, respectively.

Individuals with hybrid immunity from vaccination and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection had stronger antibody responses than those with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Development of variant-specific vaccines is necessary to prevent breakthrough infections.

*Important Notices

Research Square publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be taken as conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information. .