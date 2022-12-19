Chinese care homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



Nursing homes in China are fighting an uphill battle to keep their elderly residents safe as a wave of COVID-19 infections swept the country following the government’s relaxation of its zero-tolerance virus policy.

The facility locks itself out from the outside world, with staff sleeping on site while they struggle to get drugs.

Authorities have warned that the number of cases is rising rapidly, and Zhou Jian, an industry ministry official, said Wednesday that the country is “doing all it can to increase production of key medicines.” said.

Experts say that millions of vulnerable older people are still not fully vaccinated and are well prepared to manage an “exit wave” of infections as the country reopens. I am concerned that there is not.

Elderly homes are also left to self-sufficiency as society reopens, said the manager of a privately owned home in Beijing.

“We are in complete lockdown,” the manager, who requested anonymity, told AFP.

Only food and supplies are allowed, no one is allowed in or out.

he said the house ordered medical supplies It was said to be “at a high price,” but after a week it still hadn’t arrived as the city’s logistics network had been hit by the deliveryman’s infection.

He warned that it would be impossible to keep the virus out forever.

“Almost all couriers and delivery workers are COVID positive,” he said. “Even if you sanitize or discard all outer packaging and plastic packaging, you cannot spray all incoming food with sanitizer.”

Many of China’s elderly facilities have already been closed for weeks following instructions from local governments, and last week Beijing’s Lecheng Nursing Home said it had already been closed for nearly 60 days.

Shanghai’s Xiangfu Orphanage said it would continue “closed controls” this week, having all employees sleep on the premises and conducting daily nucleic acid tests on employees.

“As society optimizes prevention and control policies, our homes must remain particularly vigilant,” the home said in a statement.

Hospitals under pressure

Visits to fever clinics in hospitals surged last week after China lifted restrictions, but the World Health Organization said the virus had already spread widely in the country. control means It didn’t stop the disease per se. “

The effects of the rapid change from coronavirus zero are still felt, with several funeral homes in the capital telling AFP that demand has surged in recent days.

Health officials have reported no deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, but the removal of mass testing requirements has meant that official figures no longer capture the full picture of domestic transmission. I admit

“I’ve seen hundreds of patients, many of them from nursing homes, and they were in their 90s,” a nurse at a hospital in Beijing, who requested anonymity, told AFP. Told.

A nurse who recently contracted COVID herself and returned to work after just three days said more than half of her colleagues had become infected in the past few days.

“We can only force ourselves to keep hospitals running,” he said. “People with no fever and only mild symptoms are going back to work.”

