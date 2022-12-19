Health
Chinese care homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave
Nursing homes in China are fighting an uphill battle to keep their elderly residents safe as a wave of COVID-19 infections swept the country following the government’s relaxation of its zero-tolerance virus policy.
The facility locks itself out from the outside world, with staff sleeping on site while they struggle to get drugs.
Authorities have warned that the number of cases is rising rapidly, and Zhou Jian, an industry ministry official, said Wednesday that the country is “doing all it can to increase production of key medicines.” said.
Experts say that millions of vulnerable older people are still not fully vaccinated and are well prepared to manage an “exit wave” of infections as the country reopens. I am concerned that there is not.
Elderly homes are also left to self-sufficiency as society reopens, said the manager of a privately owned home in Beijing.
“We are in complete lockdown,” the manager, who requested anonymity, told AFP.
Only food and supplies are allowed, no one is allowed in or out.
he said the house ordered medical supplies It was said to be “at a high price,” but after a week it still hadn’t arrived as the city’s logistics network had been hit by the deliveryman’s infection.
He warned that it would be impossible to keep the virus out forever.
“Almost all couriers and delivery workers are COVID positive,” he said. “Even if you sanitize or discard all outer packaging and plastic packaging, you cannot spray all incoming food with sanitizer.”
Many of China’s elderly facilities have already been closed for weeks following instructions from local governments, and last week Beijing’s Lecheng Nursing Home said it had already been closed for nearly 60 days.
Shanghai’s Xiangfu Orphanage said it would continue “closed controls” this week, having all employees sleep on the premises and conducting daily nucleic acid tests on employees.
“As society optimizes prevention and control policies, our homes must remain particularly vigilant,” the home said in a statement.
Hospitals under pressure
Visits to fever clinics in hospitals surged last week after China lifted restrictions, but the World Health Organization said the virus had already spread widely in the country. control means It didn’t stop the disease per se. “
The effects of the rapid change from coronavirus zero are still felt, with several funeral homes in the capital telling AFP that demand has surged in recent days.
Health officials have reported no deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, but the removal of mass testing requirements has meant that official figures no longer capture the full picture of domestic transmission. I admit
“I’ve seen hundreds of patients, many of them from nursing homes, and they were in their 90s,” a nurse at a hospital in Beijing, who requested anonymity, told AFP. Told.
A nurse who recently contracted COVID herself and returned to work after just three days said more than half of her colleagues had become infected in the past few days.
“We can only force ourselves to keep hospitals running,” he said. “People with no fever and only mild symptoms are going back to work.”
© 2022 AFP
Quote: Chinese care homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave (18 Dec 2022)
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-12-china-nursing-homes-struggle-residents.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese care homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave
- 3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand | India news
- PM Modi not Rajnath Singh must respond on border issue in parliament: Congress
- Beyond neutralization: Fc-dependent antibody effector functions in SARS-CoV-2 infection
- Attorney General Finds Donald Trump Owes Millions of Dollars to Foreign Creditor He Didn’t Disclose While President
- New TTFI office holders take control, CoA tenure ends
- Baku hosts Azerbaijan Children’s Fashion Show 2022 [PHOTO]
- People Don’t Have Food On Their Plates But Can Take Care Of Clothes, Says Ratna Pathak On Bollywood Ban Movement – Commentary
- TNI’s human approach praised but stands firm in Papua: Jokowi
- Shubhra Gupta’s list of best movies of 2022, and why this will be the year Bollywood loses the plot
- Google Search hits record traffic for World Cup 2022 final
- Syracuse women’s hockey half season summary