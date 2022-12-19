Popular ‘Heart Good’ Dietary Supplement Doesn’t Lower Cholesterol, Suggests New Cleveland Clinic Study





CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re taking fish oil or garlic pills to lower your cholesterol, a new Cleveland Clinic study suggests it’s a waste of money. Six commonly used dietary supplements marketed to improve heart health did not lower “bad cholesterol” compared to low-dose cholesterol-lowering drugs or placebo. in clinical research. Low-dose cholesterol-lowering drugs, which belong to a class of drugs called statins, also have beneficial effects on blood triglycerides and total cholesterol, helping to reduce cardiovascular risk.. “If you’ve discussed starting cholesterol medication with your doctor and are considering taking supplements instead, don’t waste your money. Dr. Luke Ruffin, Study co-author and co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. “You’re unlikely to get the benefits you get from even small doses of statins,” Laffin said. Statins are drugs commonly prescribed to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack. high level Low-density lipoproteins, also known as LDL or “bad” cholesterol, are the main cause of coronary heart disease. This type of cholesterol causes fatty deposits to build up in your arteries, reducing or blocking the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart. Lowering LDL cholesterol lowers the risk of coronary heart disease, the leading killer of Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 697,000 in the United States Died of heart disease in 2020. Supplements included in clinic studies, such as fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols, and red yeast rice, are often advertised as “supporting cardiovascular health” or “cholesterol’s natural enemy.” However Supplements are not required to meet the same safety and efficacy standards as pharmaceuticals and are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.Unlike pharmaceuticals, most supplements have not been tested in large randomized trials. “How are consumers supposed to know the difference? It’s a little tricky,” Ruffin said. A recent clinical study found that Journal of the American College of CardiologyDr. Steven Nissen, Chief Academic Officer of the Clinic’s Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute was the senior author. Statins, not supplements, reduce cholesterol in study A clinic, randomized, single-blind clinical trial analyzed the health data of 190 adults aged 40 to 75 with no history of cardiovascular disease. Participants recruited through the clinic’s electronic health portal were randomly assigned to groups receiving 5 mg low-dose statins, fish oil, cinnamon, garlic, turmeric, plant sterols, red yeast rice, or placebo daily for 28 days. rice field. A small number of study participants had taken the supplement before enrolling in the study, but were asked to stop taking it at least one month before the study began. Results showed that statins reduced LDL cholesterol more than all supplements and placebo. No dietary supplement showed a significant reduction in LDL cholesterol compared to placebo. Study participants who took statins had an average LDL cholesterol reduction of almost 40% after 28 days. Changes in LDL cholesterol levels in those who took the dietary supplement were similar to those in the placebo group. Participants taking statins experienced an average 24% reduction in total cholesterol. Julie Washington is cleveland.com. read Link to previous article. Also: More free COVID-19 tests are now available.Part of President Biden’s winter preparation plan Exiled MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros Files Second Lawsuit Over $1.98 Million Bonus Controversy

