This is the common cold, not COVID-19

Similar to the common cold, COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory disease caused by a viral infection. These viruses are spread through droplets emitted when an individual breathes, coughs, sneezes, or speaks. It can then land in your mouth, nose, or be inhaled by someone nearby. These viruses can also be spread by touching an infected surface and then touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.

While the common cold is most often caused by rhinovirus, COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2. These viruses generally affect the same areas, so the illnesses can cause many of the same symptoms. However, patients should be aware of important differences.

onset of symptoms

Once infected with the virus, there is an incubation period. During this time, patients show no signs or symptoms of infection. This is the key difference between the common cold and her COVID-19. Common cold symptoms usually appear 1-3 days after exposure to the virus that causes the common cold, while COVID-19 symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Appears in a few days.

The common cold and COVID-19 have many overlapping symptoms (table1,2). These symptoms mainly include body aches, cough, runny nose and sore throat. However, some symptoms apply only to his COVID-19.

Loss of smell or taste is a common warning sign of COVID-19 infection. This is especially true when the patient has this symptom without a runny or stuffy nose.Another symptom more common with her COVID-19 infection than the common cold is diarrhea.

test

A key tool we will be using this year is the COVID-19 test. These tests are affordable and may be fully covered by insurance. If a patient feels sick and suspects they have COVID-19, they can be tested at home in minutes. That way, you can get definitive answers without leaving your home and risking infecting others.

If a patient tests negative for COVID-19 and symptoms persist, they should be referred to a healthcare provider. There may be an underlying problem that has not yet been diagnosed.

process

As we know there is no cure for the common cold. Hydration, rest and over-the-counter medications to control symptoms are the best treatments.

Fortunately, COVID-19 medications can greatly reduce the chances of becoming seriously ill and hospitalized. These drugs include Merck’s molnupiravir (Lagevrio) and Pfizer’s Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ nilmatrelvir/ritonavir (paxlobid).

Keep fit

The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, but even fully vaccinated individuals can become infected. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine against colds.

Other strategies to avoid contracting COVID-19 and the common cold include:

• Avoid close contact with sick people.