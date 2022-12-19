The ‘triple sickness’ situation for the holiday season

This year’s flu season got off to a strong start, with more than 23,000 flu patients hospitalized last week. A ‘triple infection’, mixed with high levels of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and his Covid-19, is pushing many hospitals to their limits.

Current status of the flu season

according to To CDC, Alaska and New Hampshire reported low levels of influenza-like illness (ILI), while Delaware, Michigan and Hawaii reported moderate levels. All other states have reported high or very high levels of his ILI.

In the week ending December 10, 23,503 patients were hospitalized with influenza. In addition, the ILI ambulatory provider visit rate was 6.9% for him, down from 7.2% for him the previous week, but still higher than the national baseline of 2.5%.

So far this flu season, the CDC Estimate At least 15 million people have had the flu, 7.3 million have been hospitalized with the flu, 150,000 have been hospitalized with the flu, and 9,300 have died.

Nine pediatric flu deaths were reported in the week ending 10 December, bringing the total number of childhood flu deaths to 30 for the season.

“This is unprecedented”

Experts say flu cases may be nearing a peak, but they caution that flu epidemics could turn into waves of sickness in early spring and collide with Covid-19. please give me.

“The concern is that this year’s virus is very strange and we don’t know.” Children’s National Hospital“We can usually say predictively, ‘That was the peak and now we’re on a downward spike.’ ‘Will there be a second spike?’ Are there spikes?’ I don’t know.”

“Usually what we see is that after the holidays, after Christmas and New Years, sickness starts to rise, peaks in late January and early February, and then declines. Whousing smart thermometers to predict infectious disease outbreaks.

But with so many illnesses so early in the flu season, high levels of multiple respiratory illnesses are likely to persist for some time, with a peak near next week, Davidson said. said.

“Basically between October 16th and early March, we’re seeing a lot of sickness,” he said, adding, “This is unprecedented.”

The surge in influenza and RSV cases has hit children’s hospitals particularly hard. According to Erica Michiels, director of pediatric emergency medicine, Cowell Health Helen DeVos Children’s HospitalTheir ED typically sees about 140 children each day, but on a Tuesday in mid-December, they saw 253 children.

In response to the surge in patients, DeVos Children’s has doubled its rooms and is not allowing multiple parents or guardians to stay overnight. Still, DeVos Children’s can accommodate only the sickest children, according to Andrea Hadley, the hospital’s head of pediatrics.

“We had to say, ‘See you later, I’m going to support you, but I can’t bring you here yet,'” she said.

A labor shortage is also adding to the burden.according to Michigan Health Hospital Associationthe state has lost a hospital bed with 1,700 staff since 2020. Michigan Children’s HospitalAccording to Rudy Valentini, the hospital’s CMO, there are only enough staff to cover about 60% of the beds.

“So there are ICU patients who can’t get into the ICU in the emergency department because there are no beds available or there are no staff beds available,” he said.

RSV cases also appear to be more severe than in previous years. In his survey of 100 doctors, released Dec. 14, 64% of his respondents said her RSV case was more serious than before.

“These kids are sicker [than we typically see during RSV season,]Jamie West, nurse manager at DeVos Children’s said. Because it spreads thinly. “

Some children are showing up at the hospital with both the flu and Covid-19. according to to the CDC Weekly reports of morbidity and mortalitysurveillance data show that 6% of influenza-related hospitalizations and 16% of influenza deaths involve children infected with both influenza and Covid-19.

Children infected with both diseases at the same time were more likely than children infected with influenza alone to require either a BIPAP or CPAP device, and were more likely to require invasive ventilation. was found by the CDC. (lead, Axios12/16; Wells”shot,” NPR, 12/15; Carvajal, becker hospital reviews12/14; Hein, MedPage Today12/15)