No, you don’t need a vitamin D supplement yet.





A person’s hand holding a small vitamin D pill, Lafayette, CA, January 4, 2022. (Photo by … [+] Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Gad via Getty Images of new york times This week we published an article under the headline.Are you getting enough vitamin D during winter?’ Guess how they responded to that. Yes, today is the shortest day. (She’s the shortest day of the year on Wednesday, December 21.) Yes, your body synthesizes vitamin D when you’re in the sun, so it’s less produced at this time of year. You can also get vitamin D from a variety of foods.of Times This article quotes Dr. Deborah Sarnoff, a skin cancer expert at the NYU School of Medicine. [vitamin D] from sunshine. “ Therefore, you don’t need to take vitamin D supplements if you are deficient.as I strongly pointed out In a column I wrote in AugustAs I wrote at the time, scientists have conducted multiple major studies on vitamin D supplements. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Vitamin D supplements do not improve bone density or reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Vitamin D supplements do not prevent heart disease, weight gain, mood disorders, multiple sclerosis, or metabolic disorders.

Vitamin D supplements (the most recent study followed 26,000 men and women for over five years) do nothing to prevent fractures. However new york times The reporter (Rachel Peachman) really wanted to recommend a supplement. Not surprisingly, Times You have not cited any actual research to support this recommendation. Because scientifically it’s not. (To be fair, the nutritionist also included a few caveats, which were paraphrased in the article, including that “it’s hard to come up with one overarching recommendation for everyone.” are available.) No, new york times, most people do not benefit from taking supplements. Stephen Cummings and Clifford Rosen last summer New England Journal of Medicine“Providers should stop screening for 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and recommend vitamin D supplements, and people should stop taking vitamin D supplements to prevent major diseases and extend life.” As five Hopkins University colleagues wrote in a 2013 review: of Annals of internal medicine“Stop wasting money on vitamin and mineral supplements.” Science doesn’t support it. Cummings and Rosen also point out that more than 10 million blood tests for vitamin D levels are performed in the United States each year, the vast majority of which are unnecessary. These tests are not free and require no extra burden on the costly health care system. Finally, let me offer a caveat I wrote earlier:Although regular supplementation is pointless and high doses of vitamins can be harmful, If you think you have a vitamin deficiency, consult your doctor. Severe vitamin deficiencies can be the result of other health problems that your doctor can treat, and treatments for certain conditions and ailments may include vitamins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevensalzberg/2022/12/19/no-you-still-dont-need-vitamin-d-supplements/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos