High levels of COVID-19, RSV and flu could persist for weeks, possibly months, CDC warns

Even though 2022 isn’t over yet, influenza The respiratory syncytial virus, known as , has already reached its peak. RSVpromote emergency pediatric visits, Hospitalization due to COVID-19 Climbing in America.

This is what many call the “triple epidemic,” the collision of three viruses straining the healthcare system. Doctors have warned that surges of these viruses will coincide this winter.

Dr. Tia Bab, an infectious disease expert at the University of Washington, told Fox TV: “We have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and COVID-19 is now starting to rise slightly in our country.”

of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told FOX that levels of all three viruses are currently rising in the United States, and that increased activity may not slow down anytime soon.

A CDC spokeswoman said: “We expect high levels of respiratory virus activity to continue for several more weeks and possibly months.

Experts have not pinpointed what caused these viruses to peak earlier than usual, but theories include reduced mitigation measures (less face masks, social distancing) and increased indoor activity. is included.

“I think it’s very concerning for all of us,” Babb continued, adding, “We, as infectious disease doctors, are watching with bated breath.”

Hospitalizations due to RSV surge

RSV is a very common virus, Child infected with RSV By the time he turns 2, hospitalizations are on the rise, especially this year.

“I think it’s very worrying for all of us.”

CDC surveillance Recently, RSV detection, RSV-related emergency department visits, and RSV hospitalization Multiple regions of the United States are approaching seasonal peak levels in some areas.

“The burden on our hospitals is very high right now,” Bab added.

According to Children’s Mercy, RSV usually occurs in winter starting around November. In 2020, the Kansas City area and the United States had almost no RSV. This could be related to people wearing masks, washing their hands and keeping their distance. All of these reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and RSV. .

Still, earlier this month, the hospital said it was at capacity with sick children. FOX 4 in Kansas City report. Medical staff say he has been treating cases of RSV and influenza since October.

Dr. Jennifer Watts told FOX 4: “We have launched an emergency plan. We have plans in place to address these issues, but as their numbers grow, It is certainly worrying to see

Symptoms of COVID-19, RSV and Flu

Because all three are respiratory viruses and have similar symptoms, they are easy to mistake for each other. There are some minor differences that may give clues as to which virus you have.

“With multiple respiratory viruses co-circulating, many exhibit similar symptoms, so testing is important to determine appropriate treatment,” the CDC continued.

RSV is one of the unique viruses that can cause cough, runny nose and fever. Symptoms of RSV A wheezing or rattling when someone breathes. In some cases, it can lead to serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis, swelling of the small airways in the lungs, and pneumonia.

Related: What is the difference between influenza, RSV and COVID-19?

One of the most characteristic symptoms of influenza is a high fever, reaching 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit. It can also cause nausea and vomiting, fever, chills, fatigue, and headache. Children under the age of five, especially those under the age of two, are at increased risk of complications from the flu, including dehydration, ear and sinus infections, inflammation of heart and brain tissue, and pneumonia.

COVID-19 has symptoms similar to the flu and RSV, but unlike these viruses, it can have a significant impact on body systems other than the lungs, causing a condition known as ‘long-term COVID’. There is even Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, headache, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, and diarrhea.

How can Americans stay safe?

“During the winter months, it’s common for people to gather indoors with less ventilation. We also know that as the holiday season approaches, more people will be traveling, gathering, and connecting with loved ones,” the CDC said. added.

This is why the CDC said it was “important” for everyone to take steps to reduce the burden of respiratory disease.

According to the agency, this includes getting recommended COVID-19 and flu vaccines, covering coughs and sneezes, staying away from sick people, staying home if sick, and washing your hands. This includes daily preventive measures such as

Related: SoCal faces drug shortages for children

“Both the latest COVID-19 vaccine and this year’s flu vaccine were formulated to protect against the virus currently circulating,” the CDC said, adding that it can lower the risk of serious illness and death. rice field.

As of Monday, only 14.1% of Americans age 5 and older had the latest vaccine. COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC points out that some prescription drugs are available to treat flu and COVID-19 illnesses. These are especially important for people at high risk of complications from respiratory illness.

An intensive care nurse cares for a patient suffering from respiratory syncytial virus who is ventilated in the pediatric intensive care unit at the Olga Hospital in Stuttgart. (Credit: Marijan Murat/Photo Alliance for Getty Images) )

The CDC says these treatments should be started as soon as possible for patients who are hospitalized with flu or COVID-19, who have the virus but do not need to be hospitalized, and who have the flu. increase. Or COVID-19, who are at high risk of serious complications based on their age and health.

Officials recommend that people consider wearing high-quality, well-fitting masks that may help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Related: Tylenol deficiency in children has been reported.Doctors offer alternative therapies to children

If you do get sick with the flu or COVID-19, there are now prescription antiviral drugs available to treat your illness, but these treatments must be started within a few days of first showing symptoms, and most Effective.

Doctors said the spread of RSV can also be prevented by washing hands for at least 20 seconds, staying away from sick people, and covering coughs and sneezes.

There are currently no antiviral drugs to treat RSV, but health officials say parents should see a doctor if their child is having trouble breathing.

“My number one recommendation is to get vaccinated,” Bab said. “I can’t stress that enough.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Contributed by FOX 5 New York.