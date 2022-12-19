Don’t Let the ‘Triple Demic’ Ruin Your Vacation Plans





Baltimore – Flights are booked and many road trips are planned for this holiday season. Vacation travel may already be a headache, but add COVID, RSV and the flu and it adds a whole new dimension. Dr. Gregory Schrank, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland Health System, said: all those symptoms It’s all too common and exhausting, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic started almost three years ago.

Doctors, Mayors Express Concern Over Rising Respiratory Virus 01:57 to add Influx of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus casesthis year’s vacation plans are a little more complicated. “Traveler Marina Hernandez said, “Yeah, we actually got COVID over Thanksgiving. I think we’re all fine for now.” But getting sick is no laughing matter, especially as Christmas and New Year approach. Contagious respiratory diseases are surging across the country, overwhelming emergency rooms. “Well, we’re sticking to masks and sometimes isolation,” said traveler Emmanuel Jackson. “We follow guidelines and keep it tight.” “For Christmas, my brother and I will have brunch, then dinner and exchange gifts,” said traveler Kebona Mason. Hopefully the gift doesn’t take the form of a cough, runny nose, or fever that ruins a holiday get-together. Dr. Schrank said that even when everyone comes together to break the bread, there are things you can do to mitigate the risks. “Using an air filter at home, a portable HEPA filter, is perfect for placement near the dinner table or kitchen,” said Dr. Schrank. Before you arrive at your loved one’s home, experts say avoid being in crowds and packed spaces two to three days before the gathering. But when traveling by plane, train, or car, the bigger question is whether you’re doing what you need to do to protect yourself and your family. “Oh, of course we’re all vaccinated and we’re keeping our masks on,” Jackson said. “My mom used to tell me before she came here, she was like, ‘Hey, bring me a mask,'” she said. So we try to stay safe and take care of each other. ” “The last few years have been rough, so let’s wash our hands, practice proper hand hygiene, and enjoy our families,” Mason said. you must know.” Health professionals also don’t be afraid to ask family members about their symptoms before getting together. Perhaps require family members to embrace COVID so as not to ruin the party.

