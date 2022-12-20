Health
More than 1 million chickens infected with bird flu in Washington county
The hoarfrost gathers like ice-covered spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars.
Robust trees define the edge of the snow-covered expanses of farmland in Franklin County in southeastern Washington from the white, blurry flatlands elsewhere.
But as you approach Oakdell Farms off East Sagemoor Road, the bleak landscape becomes even more harrowing. highly pathogenic avian influenza A commercial flock of chickens. At the farm’s edge, a man in Carhartt-colored winter coveralls sits in a small white pickup truck with his utility lights flashing, warming himself from 20-degree temperatures.
When a car approaches the main road from the farmland side, I jump out of the truck and stop it. He sprays the tires with pink sanitizer from a large sprayer bottle with his wand. The front sign – handmade from cardboard – reads “Biosecurity Control Area, Authorized Personnel Only” and “Do not enter, call …”.
Oakdell Egg Farms Inc.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture, which did not name the facility, said 1,015,500 birds were affected. But Oakdell Egg Farms, Inc. president Cliff Lillywhite admits it’s their flock.
It was stressful work. A leader and a full-time staff of about 45 help government officials ship her more than one million egg layers.
“We have a duty to take care of the birds,” said Lillywhite. “We don’t want to see birds suffer. And this is a very scary disease that affects birds. We don’t like to see it. There is certainly an economic aspect as well. Death.” Birds don’t lay eggs.”
A chicken lays about one egg a day, so Lillywhite said not being able to sell that many eggs is also stressful. Oakdell Farms claims to be the largest spawning operation in the Intermountain West.
Spawning operations north of Pasco have extensive facilities. Behind the cornfields, on the side of the main road, there are neat rows of buildings that look like large desert brown chicken coops.
According to Lillywhite, their business has been family owned for three generations.
“I think the egg business is very important because the nutritional value of eggs is superior to virtually any other food,” said Lillywhite. “This is kind of the standard by which other protein items are compared. I myself, and many of our employees, believe that consumers are making wise choices in their diets and using eggs appropriately to achieve their normal We feel a deep obligation to help you achieve a healthy diet. We are deep believers in the nutritional value of eggs.”
After his herd is brought down and the facility sanitized, U.S. Department of Agriculture officials will swab and test the building, Lillywhite said. And the entire facility must be vacant for several weeks. It takes nearly half a year from chicks to spawning.
problem
The state received the USDA’s confirmed test results on Wednesday — chickens here have the highly pathogenic bird flu known as H5N1, state spokeswoman Amber Betts said. rice field. Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Over millions of birds live in several large rectangular warehouse-like buildings. Betts said it would be a tough job to clean up the property and sanitize everything.
“Regardless of the size of the farm, whether it’s a backyard or a commercial, five birds or one million, it’s an incredible strain on everyone involved,” she said. rice field. “Besides the birds themselves suffering from this horrible virus, it’s just brutal. Going out is not a good way to go.”
“It’s a waste to go out”
birds catch bird flu Discharge is often seen from the eye and nose openings, tilting the head, and sudden death. More than 30 backyard flocks were infected with the virus, the first commercial flock to be infected in Washington state.
In Oregon, no commercial flocks have ever been infected, but more than 20 backyard flocks have been infected.And it all goes like this 694 birds – 300 of them are commercial – infected across the United States so far this year.
Betts said bird flu has killed off flocks of waterfowl and backyards this year.
plan
Literally 1 million birds is a lot to handle. State officials take biosecurity very seriously, even when backyard flocks get infected. need to do it. State officials said federal and county officials are considering options on how to safely transport, bury, compost, or incinerate all birds. State officials said late Friday they had decided to compost the infected birds on farms.
Benton Franklin Health District Officials stressed that the current risk of avian flu infecting the general public is extremely low. The type of avian influenza spreading among wild birds and poultry in the United States has only been confirmed in one person who had close contact with an infected bird.
“Washington state has no known human cases of bird flu,” said Hannah Schnitzler, an epidemiologist for the Washington State Department of Health.
However, health officials are advising people not to touch or move dead or sick wild birds and are asking people to report such cases to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. online reporting tool.
tough deal
Having to dispose of animals that have been cared for for years, sometimes decades, can be very distressing for those who work at these facilities, Betts said.
“It’s devastating,” she said. “It’s very difficult to see chickens go through this when they’re part of the family. Or they have to be euthanized. Then, [at] Such manipulations only burden everyone. It’s hard work. There is a lot of emotion coming from the producers as well as the veterinarians. It is very difficult to have to go through. ”
oakdell It’s an egg operation that spans the West. The company operates out of Lewiston, Utah, according to its website. Franklin, Idaho. And outside Pasco, Washington.
“Our eggs can be found in 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, Colorado, California, Alaska and Hawaii,” the website says. “They are not only sold under the Oakdell Egg Farms brand, but they are also sold under many of our favorite store brands.”
Sitting in a warm pickup truck outside a nearby commercial hay depot, the farmer rubs his face as he says it’s hard on everyone who works at Oakdell. He didn’t want to be identified, but said the poultry farm owner was a friend of his.
12/16: Earlier headlines incorrectly calculated weight of chickens requiring composting. A good amount is about £3.5 million.
