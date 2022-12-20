Common Diet Supplements Doesn’t Help Lower Cholesterol: Study





Six commonly used supplements, such as fish oil and garlic pills marketed to improve heart health, did not lower cholesterol compared to drugs or a placebo in studies.Dark Chocolate Also in the news is the fact that gas can contain heavy metals and that the use of gas stoves is banned. The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Popular ‘Heart Good’ Dietary Supplement Doesn’t Lower Cholesterol, New Cleveland Clinic Study Suggests



If you’re taking fish oil or garlic pills to lower your cholesterol, a new Cleveland Clinic study suggests it’s a waste of money. Six commonly used dietary supplements on the market did not lower “bad cholesterol” compared with low-dose cholesterol-lowering drugs or placebo. (Washington, 12/19) In other health and wellness news — Chicago Tribune: Gas stoves could be banned in 2023, federal officials say



Citing research linking gas stoves to health problems such as asthma in children, an official with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said his agency would begin a formal review process that could lead to new regulations. I was. (Schoenberg, 12/17) NPR: Should I be concerned about lead in dark chocolate bars?



Dark chocolate has long been touted for its health benefits. It is said to improve mood, reduce inflammation, and even increase blood flow. I am warning you that (Low, 12/17) Fox News: CDC investigates multistate outbreak of norovirus from raw Texas oysters



Eight states have been affected by a norovirus outbreak associated with raw oysters from Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition to Lone Star, there are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and more. (Salvatore, 12/18) KHN: HIV epidemic continues as authorities oppose containment efforts



Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing homeless camps, abandoned houses, and deserted roads along the river to discover the lingering HIV epidemic that is disproportionately affecting people living on the fringes of society. It has helped me contain it. She appears to build trust with people she meets, offering water, condoms, referrals to services, opportunities to get tested for HIV, anything that might help someone in need. (Sisk, 12/19) The New York Times: Why Many Older Women Are Taking Papanicolaou Tests They Don’t Need



“Not all women can stop at 65,” said Sarah Feldman, a gynecologic oncologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and co-author of an editorial accompanying Dr. Qin’s study. Some women are considered at higher risk because they have a history of cervical cancer or precancerous lesions, or because they have a compromised immune system. Dr. Feldman said the screening will need to continue 25 years into the future. (span, 12/18) KHN: After tuition, books, room, board, college medical bills are nerve-wracking



Compare tuition fees. I reviewed the housing expenses on campus. The student's meal plan fee is also digested. But have you ever wondered how much your son or daughter's dream school will charge on health insurance? (Garevitz, 12/19)



