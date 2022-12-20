



CDC announces ‘potential increase’ of invasive group A streptococcal infections among children across the US

NORFOLK, Va. — Health leaders across the country want to know what’s next for rare but still serious diagnoses. this December, Centers for Disease Control announced It is investigating a “potential increase” in invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections in children nationwide. “These invasive infections can enter through children with skin, cuts, abrasions and eczema,” says Dr. Douglas Mitchell. King’s Daughters Children’s Hospital (CHKD) Medical Group. Both streptococcal pharyngitis and invasive streptococcal infection are derived from the same type of group A streptococcus. However, invasive infections increase the risk of severe physical reactions and intensive medical care. “The difference is that it’s more invasive than just the mucus and throat. It gives you access to the tissues and the bloodstream,” Mitchell said. Although the frequency of these cases is rare, they can be life-threatening. His two examples of iGAS infections are necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome. According to Virginia Department of Health data, the incidence of necrotizing fasciitis ranges from 0.08 to 0.13 per 100,000 people per year, with a 10% fatality rate. “they [would] IV antibiotics, hospital treatment, and other treatments are required. It’s a worrying disease, but it doesn’t happen to asymptomatic people,” he said. Mitchell noted that the CDC’s announcement is an acknowledgment that there are more incidents than we’ve seen in the years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for now: It’s unclear how they will compare to a few years ago. A decline in COVID mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing could be a factor in their reintroduction. Children should not be tested for invasive streptococcal infections if they are asymptomatic, even for prophylactic purposes. ABC News reports that children’s hospitals in at least four states registered an unusual number of cases in December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13newsnow.com/article/news/health/hampton-roads-doctor-guidance-concerns-invasive-strep-infections/291-17a95ddd-97d7-42ea-b146-94da4f30e130

