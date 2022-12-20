Health
The best health hacks of 2022 will boost your weight loss, sleep and brain health
A healthy life doesn’t have to be complicated. Small changes and a little self-check-in can make a big difference in how you feel now and prevent big problems down the road. This is what I have learned this year.
Here are the 8 best health hacks discovered by TODAY.com for 2022. We hope it helps you succeed in 2023!
Do a skin pinch test to see if you are dehydrated
A quick pinch of your skin can tell you if you’re losing more water than you took in. This is dangerous not only on hot summer days, but also in winter. the study Cold weather has been shown to increase the risk of dehydration, because when it’s cold outside you still lose water, but you don’t feel thirsty.
for skin pinch testSqueeze and release the skin of the knuckle for about 3 seconds.
With sufficient moisture, the skin will snap back into place within seconds. However, when it lacks moisture, the skin loses its elasticity and becomes pinched for a while.
Take a walk after eating to keep your blood sugar stable
Just walking for 2 to 5 minutes after eating can prevent postprandial blood sugar spikes. Review of found studies.
Standing is also helpful, but light-intensity walking was “a good physical activity break,” researchers report in the journal Sports Medicine. Postprandial blood glucose metabolism was improved.
It may be especially important to walk after dinner, which is traditionally the largest meal of the day and is often followed by not moving much and watching TV for hours before going to bed.
Walk 10,000 steps a day to reduce dementia risk
this one habit You can cut your risk of dementia in half. A study found that a person who can’t walk far could reduce his risk of dementia by a quarter by taking just 4,000 steps each day.
As one of the authors pointed out, a brisk walk is your best bet, as faster steps yield better results.
Get enough sleep to lose weight
Getting enough rest at night will help you eat less food during the day. On average, they consume about 270 fewer calories than chronically sleep-deprived adults. Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine found.
If maintained for 3 years, just getting enough sleep equals 26 pounds of weight loss. The lead author called it a “game changer” in its efforts to tackle the obesity epidemic.
Researchers say this is because the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep each night helps regulate your metabolism, making you feel less hungry and craving.
Try 4-7-8 Breathing Exercises to Help You Sleep Better
When I wake up in the middle of the night this technique Helps you relax and fall asleep.
First, breathe in for a count of four. Then, holding his breath, he counts to seven. Finally, exhale for a count of eight.
Experts say repeating this pattern slows your heart rate, making you feel calmer and easier to fall asleep.
Keep your memory fresh by reading fiction
Memory begins to decline from the age of 30. Neurologist Dr. Richard Restak saysHe recommends reading novels because non-fiction books don’t do a good enough job. If necessary, he can jump back and forth to read only the information that interests him.
“You can’t do that with a work of fiction. You have to go from start to finish. But the most important thing is that you have to remember the characters. You have to remember something about them.” said Restak. “As for the brain, it’s actually much more difficult.”
Following a cookbook recipe is a similar concept. There are steps to follow and different bowls or pots to adjust. So baking Christmas cookies is a good workout for your memory!
Try ‘Body Shower’ Drinks for Constipation
drinkThe featured on TikTok consists of two tablespoons of chia seeds, the juice of half a lemon, and a glass of water. To make it, mix all the ingredients together and let it sit for 5 minutes until the chia seeds start to form a gel.
Registered dietitians confirm that this combination could potentially work because it provides the necessary fiber and water to help relieve constipation.
The soluble fiber in chia seeds is especially beneficial for this purpose as it helps soften stools. Water also helps lubricate bowel movements.
If you’re new to this much fiber, start slow. Start with 1-2 teaspoons and see how it goes.
exercises to relieve anxiety
January full of anxiety When A desire to lose weight or improve fitness. One healthy habit can address all these concerns. It’s regular exercise.
People diagnosed with anxiety disorders who exercised three times a week had better symptoms than those who were physically inactive. study It was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
For best results, combine cardio and strength training for at least 45-60 minutes, at least 3 times a week, for at least 3 months. This routine yielded the greatest benefits in terms of anxiety relief.
Exercise may be an effective treatment for people suffering from anxiety, and may also provide an important option for those who do not want treatment or anti-anxiety medications, the authors write.
