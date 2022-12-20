Childhood flu deaths hit record in Kentucky





Frankfort, Kentucky (WXIX) – Kentucky reported three new flu-related deaths among patients under the age of 18 on Monday. deceased in kentucky weekly report The week ending December 10, submitted to the CDC on Monday. A total of 30 children across the United States have died from the flu so far this season, according to the US. U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state record for the number of child deaths from flu during the 2019-2020 flu season was six. That record now matches the 2022-23 season, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. “This is a milestone we didn’t want to cross, and our prayers go out to each of these families mourning the loss of a loved one,” Beshear said. , strongly recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself from influenza and COVID.” According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the children who died this season were not vaccinated against the flu. According to Dec. 10, Ohio has reported only one flu-related childhood death so far this season. report From the Ohio Department of Health. Related | 14-year-old survives cardiac arrest due to flu complications: ‘I’m glad to be here’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza data for the early 2022-2023 season. (CDC) This flu season has taken the experts by surprise, with the number of infections and hospitalizations skyrocketing very quickly.tri-state hospital patient diversion Mid-November. The CDC estimates that at least 15 million people have gotten sick, 150,000 have been hospitalized and 9,300 have died from the flu so far this season. The hospitalization rate for week 49 (through December 10) is 7.6 times the highest rate for the same week during previous flu seasons dating back to 2010-2011, according to CDC data. Kentucky is now reporting 29,341 laboratory-confirmed flu cases, and the state’s flu activity level has been classified as “widespread” for the ninth straight week. [See map] Most of the influenza cases reported in Kentucky have occurred in children between the ages of 1 and 10. National hospitalization rates remain the highest among those 65 and older (88 out of 100,000 currently hospitalized). He is the next most common child under the age of 4 (50 out of 100,000 he is currently hospitalized). Fewer than 40% of Kentucky children received a flu shot this season. CDC. KYDPH Commissioner Dr. Stephen Stack said, “The current flu season looks set to be Kentucky’s worst in at least a decade.” “The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect you and your loved ones from the flu and reduce your risk of becoming dangerously ill or spreading the disease.” Flu vaccines are widely available at health care provider offices and pharmacies. Vaccination can be given at any time during the flu season and can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose. Book your flu vaccination vaccine.gov. Health officials also encourage good health practices to help prevent transmission of flu and other respiratory illnesses. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Wear a tight-fitting mask indoors in public places.When

Stay home from work or school when sick.

