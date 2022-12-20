Health
Milk antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 after booster vaccination and breakthrough infection
In a recent study posted on medrex sib*Preprint server, investigators longitudinally assessed antibody responses to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in breastfeeding individuals.
Background
Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for newborns up to six months, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends continued breastfeeding with supplements up to two years of age. Provides short-term and long-term protection against several diseases. Exclusivity and duration of breastfeeding are associated with reduced risk of respiratory infections in infants.
Infants are at higher risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and associated hospitalization than older children, and vaccination during pregnancy may provide some protection. However, because the COVID-19 vaccine trial did not include breastfeeding individuals, this population has limited information on immunity and symptoms after vaccination and infection.
Research and Findings
In the present study, researchers performed a longitudinal analysis of antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in lactating individuals after 2 or 3 vaccinations and breakthrough infection. Breast milk samples were obtained from her 33 lactating individuals who had received her two doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine (Moderna’s her mRNA-1273 or Pfizer’s her BNT162b2).
Twenty-five subjects were vaccinated during pregnancy and eight were vaccinated during lactation. Of these, 26 received her third dose (booster) and 19 provided samples for antibody evaluation after receiving the booster. Between December 2021 and March 2022, her 10 individuals boosted had a breakthrough infection.
In addition, 14 participants provided milk/saliva samples and infant samples after primary or booster vaccination. Self-reported symptoms were collected by study at least 2 weeks after his breakthrough infection or third vaccination. No severe symptoms have been reported after booster vaccination. Commonly reported symptoms were pain at the injection site, fatigue, and malaise.
General symptoms were more likely after infection in boosted individuals with breakthrough infection than after vaccination. Mothers reported no symptoms in infants after booster administration. Nevertheless, at an average age of eight months, eight infants who were not exclusively breastfed at this age were infected and had at least one symptom (cough, fever, or runny nose).
Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein It was detected in breast milk 6-8 months after the second vaccination. Milk immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels declined significantly over time, with only 10 of him maintaining detectable levels before receiving boosters. The third vaccination significantly increased milk IgG levels in milk that were higher than after the second vaccination.
On the other hand, milk IgA levels increased post-boost, although not statistically significantly compared to pre-boost levels. Notably, IgA and IgG levels decreased after his 5 months of booster vaccination. All participants had detectable IgG and three individuals had IgA antibodies at this time point, in contrast to the pre-boost time point.
Participants boosted with breakthrough infection had significantly higher cow’s milk IgA levels than individuals who received two or three doses of vaccination. was equivalent to the level of Moreover, plasma IgA levels in lactating individuals were significantly higher after infection than after boosting. Her IgA antibodies in milk and plasma were positively correlated after booster vaccination and even stronger after infection.
Infant saliva samples were collected after feeding to determine the persistence and stability of milk antibodies and compared with maternal antibody levels in saliva/milk collected on the same day. Breast milk and maternal salivary IgA levels were positively correlated. Her IgA levels in the infant’s saliva were significantly higher than her IgG over time, and antibodies were detected in 6 of her infants immediately after feeding, and 3 infants retained them until the next feeding. was
Conclusion
The authors found that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination during lactation/pregnancy induced higher anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in breast milk, present for up to 8 months. The booster dose significantly increased milk IgG levels, but natural infection caused him a significant spike in IgA levels compared to vaccination alone.
Notably, IgG levels in milk were significantly higher after boosting and may have peaked in breakthrough infections that occurred within 7 weeks after boosting. Moreover, IgA antibodies were more abundant than her IgG in the infant’s saliva at multiple time points after breastfeeding. Therefore, a vaccine aimed at improving her IgA secretion in milk and other mucosal organs may protect and benefit the infant from SARS-CoV-2.
*Important Notices
medRxiv publishes non-peer-reviewed, preliminary scientific reports and should not be considered conclusive, to guide clinical practice/health-related actions, or to be treated as established information .
Sources
