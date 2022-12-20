Metformin may reduce risk of joint replacement surgery for type 2 diabetes

Share on Pinterest The drug metformin is often prescribed to help treat type 2 diabetes.Frances J. Dean/Shutterstock Researchers report that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip replacement surgery in people with the condition.

Researchers say metformin may reduce the risk of joint replacement surgery for several reasons.

Joint replacement surgery is often the result of osteoarthritis. metforminoften prescribed drugs type 2 diabetescan significantly reduce the risk of knee or knee hip replacement surgery for people with Osteoarthritisaccording to, study Today, researchers from China, Taiwan and Australia Journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Researchers Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database comparing people who took metformin for type 2 diabetes with those diagnosed with diabetes who did not. They specifically focused on the risks of total knee or total hip replacement surgery. Researchers identified 40,694 participants diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between 2000 and 2012 from the database. Half of these individuals had been treated with metformin, while the other half had not. Scientists tracked the participants’ health for 14 years. Participants had an average age of 63 years, half male and half female. During the study period, 837 participants total knee arthroplasty 148 underwent total hip arthroplasty. Researchers report that 90% of his joint replacements are due to osteoarthritis. Use of metformin was associated with a lower incidence of knee or hip replacement surgery. The researchers pointed to several possible reasons for reducing the risk of joint replacement surgery, including reduced inflammation and better regulation of metabolism.

“This is a great study with exciting discoveries.” Dr. Medhat MichaelPain Management Specialist and Medical Director of the Non-Surgical Program at Spine Health Center at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in California. “Diabetes is a major risk factor for osteoarthritis, and most studies show that people with insulin-resistant diabetes are more likely to develop it.” “I believe that [metformin’s] Anti-inflammatory and chondroprotective effects that help reduce synovitis cartilage “Also, controlling diabetes by lowering glucose and improving insulin resistance allows patients to exercise adequately, thus reducing weight in addition to the weight loss that metformin provides.” I believe it will go down.” However, experts add that the study is preliminary and additional research is needed to further analyze the findings. “It’s a large study, but at the moment there’s no causation, just some correlation,” he said. AS Dr. Adam Rivadeniraa physician in sports medicine at the Hoag Institute of Orthopedic Surgery in California. “Osteoarthritis is such a massive problem that it would be great to identify different treatment options that could help alleviate symptoms and reduce the need for surgical intervention,” said Rivadenevra. “At the moment, randomized controlled trials are useful to see if metformin reduces pain,” he told Healthline. Similarly, the mechanisms of many drug therapies are poorly understood.Unauthorized“Use the. Overall, ‘I don’t know how this will help my patients’ fits this scenario very well at the moment. “

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32 million adults in the United States. It occurs most often on the hands, hips, and knees, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In osteoarthritis, the cartilage in the joints deteriorates, causing the bones to rub against each other. The disease usually progresses slowly, but it continues to progress. There is currently no treatment to reverse joint damage. symptoms include: pain

rigidity

swelling

Decreased joint function or range of motion Several treatment include: physical activity

Physical therapy with strength exercises

weight loss

pain reliever

Assistive devices such as crutches and canes Diabetes and insulin resistance are risk factors for osteoarthritis. Metformin is commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. Scientists in a recent study note that metformin is associated with a reduced risk of: cardiovascular and other inflammatory diseases.

Surgery, such as joint replacement, may be offered for osteoarthritis when other treatments do not provide relief. Joint replacement surgery removes part of the damaged joint and replaces it with a metal, plastic, or ceramic prosthesis. American Orthopedic Association. The most common types are knee and hip replacements. Other joints such as ankles, wrists, shoulders, and elbows are replaced, but less frequently. Researchers in a recent study noted that by 2030, the total number of joint replacement surgeries could reach 572,000 annually.