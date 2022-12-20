Delaware’s fight against COVID-19, flu and RSV continues during holidays





COVID-19 cases are on the rise as Delaware enters the third holiday season of the pandemic. Dr. Michael Colletta, Chief Physician for Public Health, spoke to the Delaware Online/News Journal about how families can best protect against various viruses. As you celebrate the holidays this year, keep the following in mind: Beware of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus In the early days of the pandemic, influenza and RSV were a little “on the backburner,” Coletta explains. However, cases are now increasing. This COVID-19, flu, and RSV “triple plague” comes at a time when Delaware hospitals are straining and still experiencing labor shortages. Last week, the state confirmed the first flu-related death of a Kent County resident. The person had not been vaccinated against influenza. Flu season:Delaware has its first flu-related death of the season.urged the general public to get vaccinated “The flu never went away,” Coletta said. was not as widespread. RSV has always been there. And it always affects children more than adults. ” “All three of them are affecting us.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is very common among young children. Dr. Raghda Bchech of Bayhealth Family Medicine said parents should look for the following symptoms in their children: runny nose, cough, fever, or decreased appetite and urination. Most symptoms can be managed at home, but if a child is wheezing or having trouble breathing, parents should contact a doctor as soon as possible. Get vaccinated and stay healthy Doctors and infectious disease experts say the best way to prevent contracting COVID-19 or the flu is to get vaccinated and stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 boosters. Click here for the latest guidance About vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Coretta urges Delawareans to get the often-forgotten flu vaccine. Vaccines are especially important for people at high risk for influenza. You can still get the flu or COVID-19 even if you have been vaccinated. research It shows that vaccines can reduce symptoms. Take precautions especially for loved ones at high risk In addition to getting vaccinated, Coretta recommends taking a home COVID-19 test at least two days before holiday gatherings. People who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home to prevent infecting others. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and has to go out in public is advised to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance. Triple Demic:COVID-19, RSV and Flu by the Numbers: How It’ll Affect Delaware Before the Holidays don’t be a hero. If you are sick, please stay home. Stay home even if you don’t feel well and test negative for COVID-19, Coletta said. “You’re not clear,” he said. “You might have the flu. Doctors said symptoms “can occur in a number of ways.” Typical signs of illness include abdominal pain with nausea and vomiting, headache, body aches, and low-grade fever. If you’re not feeling well at all, it’s best to skip the holiday parties, Coletta said. “Stay home and don’t go to social gatherings. Send your card in the mail.”

