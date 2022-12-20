Overview of Avian Influenza Impact and Production Cost Variables





Bloomberg writers Megan Duricin and Elizabeth Elkin Earlier this week, it was reported thatBird flu outbreak devastating global poultry flocks is worst since records beganIt can cause egg prices to skyrocket, threaten free-range chickens, and have long-term effects on animal health. “ Durishin and Elkin explain:Poultry losses since October are almost 70% above last year’s paceAccording to the World Animal Health Organization, the number reached 16.1 million by December 1st. Prior to that, he lost more than 138 million birds in the 12 months to September, more than in five years combined, he said, WOAH. ” The Bloomberg article also points out: [Nan-Dirk Mulder, animal-protein specialist at Rabobank] Said. “There is demand, but there is no supply,” he said. ‘It’s a very uncertain market.” that monthly Livestock, dairy and poultry outlook report Last week, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) showed:Total number of table egg layers lost to HPAI [Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza] Increased to 39.4 million birds since February” ERS said: HPAI-Situation A report issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) covering the period from 12 October to 10 November, 140 new outbreaks reported in poultry in Africa, Asia, North America, South America and EuropeMore than 4.6 million birds died or were culled during the period covered by this report. The report mentions his first case of HPAI in South America (Columbia) since 2002. According to global data collected by WOAH, HPAI tends to be seasonal and Outbreak begins to increase in October, then peaks in FebruarySince the date of reporting, more HPAI outbreaks have been reported as recurrent or primary. “ “The second wave of HPAI outbreaks continued through December, affecting 322,100 commercial turkeys in the first week of December alone,” ERS said. Populations of 8.7 million meat turkeys and 298,760 turkey breeders have declined since the outbreak began in February.“ On the other hand, looking at variables related to agricultural production costs, DTN writer Russ Quinn Last week we reported:Retail Fertilizer Prices Continue to Fall Slowlyaccording to prices tracked by DTN during the second week of December 2022, this is the general trend in prices. last few months” wider, Wall Street Journal writers Lawrence Norman and Jared Marcin According to a report last week, “The European Union implemented a new sanctions package against Russia on Friday. greatly reduced food security issues We are facing developing and poor countries. “The sanctions deal pushed through when EU leaders met on Thursday came amid heavy lobbying by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In recent days, he has called a number of European leaders to convince them to facilitate the shipment of Russian fertilizers through EU ports.“ A journal writer said: Vessels carrying fertilizer have been stuck for weeks or denied passage permits Due to sanctions concerns, via large European ports such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands.” The article states: Unzip assets if strictly required for fertilizer shipmentsTo ensure that the exemption is properly applied, it must be reported to the EU’s enforcement agency, the European Commission. ” A recent report from USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) highlights various production costs. Illinois and Iowa: Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and USDA-AMS are gas and diesel prices Weakening:

