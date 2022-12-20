Revelry: Expert advice on how to avoid winter colds and flu





Stay ahead of fashion trends with our free weekly lifestyle editorial newsletter. Stay ahead of fashion trends with our free weekly lifestyle editorial newsletter. If you’re tired and sniffling and wondering how the hell am I supposed to fight Christmas You are not alone this year. You may have found something called “revelry”. a rapid rise in the number of influenza and “Super cold‘ has taken the UK by storm in recent weeks. hospitalization for influenza outrun those of people with COVID-19 First time since the pandemic started. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has declared that influenza is now “widespread” across the country, with hospitalizations particularly affecting children and people over the age of 85. Scientists have suggested that the sharp rise in colds, flu and other bugs is linked to the pandemic lockdown and loss of immunity to respiratory diseases. The UKHSA added that last winter’s flu outbreak was largely contained as people mixed less and worked more from home as restrictions continued due to the pandemic. But how can you beat the revelry? this morningDr. Nigat offered advice on what has been called one of the “worst flu seasons of the last 20 years.” wash hands regularly and thoroughly < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7357%"/> Hand hygiene is essential to keep bugs away (Getty Images) Maintaining good hand hygiene is essential to reduce the risk of picking up and spreading winter viruses such as the flu. wash your hands Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze can help prevent the spread of germs. When you’re done, toss the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. wear a face mask < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Public transport can be a breeding ground for bugs (Getty Images) Dr. Nigat said: If you don’t have good ventilation, it’s a good thing to do. “ A properly fitting face mask can protect against respiratory ailments such as the flu and colds. While you may not want to wear one when you’re outdoors, it can be employed on busy public transport or packed stores. It’s a simple precaution. ventilate the house If you are socializing with friends and family over the Christmas period, consider wearing a sweater and opening windows and doors to allow airflow to circulate.Ventilation is an effective way to minimize the spread of Covid. That’s the way. Dr. Naigat also said it’s important for people to dress in layers and stay warm to stay healthy. get a flu shot Get a flu shot if you can afford it. Your local GP should provide it, but local chemists, including Boots, also offer this service. Cold, Covid-19, or Strep A? 19 children He died in the UK from a condition linked to a Strep A bacterial infection after the outbreak hit many schools and hospital A&E departments were “flooded” with young patients. Parents are warned to be aware of the following: The following symptoms If you are worried about your child. It’s worth taking a Covid test if you’re feeling unwell, especially before social gatherings. The holiday season is a particularly flu season, and people relax for the end of the year. “You go out and you drink. It’s a stressful time that affects our immune system,” added Dr. Nigat.

