Central Ohio Measles Epidemic Leads U.S.

The country’s largest measles outbreak is in central Ohio and shows no signs of slowing down. Important reasons: Before this outbreak, our area had not had a confirmed case of measles for 20 years. The highly contagious respiratory disease was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, Declining vaccination coverage We’ve revived it among unvaccinated pockets during the pandemic. Threat level: The CDC and WHO said last month that measles “is an imminent threat in all regions of the world.” Reported by Jacob Knuston of Axios. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A characteristic rash he appears after 3-5 days.

serious complications It could be pneumonia or encephalitis. By numbers: out of 81 local case As of Monday, no one had been fully vaccinated and 36% had been hospitalized. All children under the age of 18.

27% were under one year old, meaning they were too young to be vaccinated and relied on herd immunity for protection. State of play: Measles likely arrived in Columbus after four unvaccinated travelers went separately to measles-endemic countries between June and October, said Columbus Public Health Director Mysheika Roberts. told Axios. The CDC will be here two weeks after Thanksgiving to provide support. note: The two-dose measles vaccine is 97% effective. The challenge is to reach out to the few Central Ohioans who are spreading the virus without vaccinating their children. What they say: “It’s very frustrating to know that it’s possible to prevent it with a vaccine — a vaccine that’s safe, effective, and readily available,” says Roberts. Public health center ready to manage shotsbut only six parents have brought their children since the outbreak began this fall. What we see: Measles spreads easily in public places and symptoms may appear within 21 days after exposure. An outbreak is not declared over until 42 days after the last infected person develops a rash.

