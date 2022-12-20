Health
Dolphins can get Alzheimer’s too, study finds
New study examines the brains of stranded people Dolphin found a human marker Alzheimer’s disease In three different species of toothed whale.
Conducted by a group of researchers from England and Scotland post mortem examination Twenty-two animals of five species of toothed whales (toothed whales) were studied, including spinner dolphins, irrigated dolphins, beluga whales, bottlenose dolphins and porpoises.
These animals all died after being stranded along the Scottish coast.
The authors of the study theorized that dolphins’ brains are so similar to human brains that they could get this type of dementia.
The study found that three animals from three species of dolphin all have classic markers of Alzheimer’s disease. Affected animals were older as determined by worn or missing teeth. Younger animals from the sample showed no signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists don’t know the exact cause of this brain degeneration, but they say it may support theories as to why some groups of whales and dolphins run aground or get stuck in shallow water. I’m here.
The “disease leader” theory posits that a group of mostly healthy marine mammals may become stranded after chasing a lost or disoriented group leader.
According to their paper, European Journal of Neuroscienceeach animal found to have features of Alzheimer’s showed abnormal levels of beta-amyloid protein in the brain, accumulating in plaques that disrupted brain activity. We found another protein tangle called tangles and an accumulation of glial cells that induces inflammation.
However, pathologist and principal investigator Dr. Mark Dagreeche said in a press release that it is too early to tell whether this brain damage manifests in the same way as Alzheimer’s disease in humans.
“At this stage it is tempting to speculate on the existence of these Elephant brain lesions It shows that humans may also suffer from Alzheimer’s disease-related cognitive deficits, and more research needs to be done to better understand what is happening to these animals. I have.
Dagleish said the study raises further questions about Alzheimer’s disease research in animals and humans.
“If these animals are the only animals that develop these lesions spontaneously, further studies may provide some help and insight into what happens in the very early stages of the development of these lesions. If we can identify a possible trigger for this, can we come up with a way to treat or prevent it?”
