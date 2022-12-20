A mucosal vaccine for COVID-19 ‘should be developed and tested’



Experts insisted on developing a COVID-19 vaccine that could be delivered to the site of infection, but wondered if a mucosal vaccine could be made that would prevent not only severe illness, but also SARS-CoV-2 infection. .

“COVID infects people through the nose and upper respiratory tract. It’s important to reduce infections.” Jeffrey I. Cohen MD, The head of the Infectious Diseases Laboratory and Medical Virology Division at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Healio. current COVID vaccine There are concerns about the level and duration of antibodies administered intramuscularly and detected at the site of infection. ”















To assess the levels of antibodies present in the nose compared to blood after infection or vaccination, Cohen et al. used luciferase immunoprecipitation assays to detect SARS-CoV- 2 Antibody levels were measured. According to this study, these assays will be used to measure antibodies that can trigger the SAR-CoV-2 spike and nucleocapsid proteins.

The study showed that antibody levels in the nose, the site where the virus often infects humans, were lower than in the blood after vaccination.

Furthermore, we explained that nasal SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels decline more rapidly than antibody levels in the blood after vaccination of infected individuals. Than nose and saliva.

Jeffrey I. Cohen, MD



“A sustained rise in COVID antibodies in the blood may not indicate persistent COVID antibodies in mucosal sites such as the nose,” he said. “So we need to develop and test vaccines that are delivered to the nose or respiratory tract.”

In the accompanying editorial, Kathryn M. Edwards MD, Scientific Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, and Kathleen M. Neusil, MDMPH, The director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine wrote that the study provides some understanding of the challenges of using parenteral vaccines to stimulate mucosal immunity.

“Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness, but they are not effective in preventing infectious diseases,” Edwards told Helio. “A major question is whether we can design a mucosal vaccine that prevents infection.”

Edwards and Neuzil explain in their paper that a mucosal vaccine that could generate effective local immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in the respiratory tract would be an “attractive option.” However, historically, mucosal vaccines have presented unique challenges. They reviewed some of these challenges and referenced prototype mucosal vaccines, including live attenuated influenza vaccines (LAIV) such as nasal spray influenza vaccines.

For example, early critical pediatric studies found that nasal sprays It was more effective than the inactivated influenza vaccine in preventing influenza infection. However, this study showed an increase in all-cause hospitalizations during the first 6 months after vaccination in children aged 6 to 11 months.

Furthermore, further studies in adults have not shown increased efficacy of LAIV compared to inactivated vaccines. This is likely because the adult had previously encountered multiple influenza infections and her LAIV’s ability to replicate at mucosal sites in adults was more limited, Edwards and Neuzil said. increase. than children.

Another example of the challenges of intranasal vaccines outlined in the commentary is the reference to Europe’s first licensed mucosal vaccine — an intranasal inactivated influenza vaccine containing a proprietary adjuvant — and a significant number of vaccines. Removal of mucosal vaccines from the European market that were found to be associated with Bell’s palsy in vaccinated persons.

Because of these challenges, Edwards and Neuzil argue that live mucosal vaccines represent a delicate balance between ‘overattenuation’ and ‘attenuation’ that produce ‘poor immunogenic responses’. lead to an increased incidence of local and systemic adverse events, wrote.

Despite these challenges, including incomplete knowledge of mucosal protective immune responses and ensuring the safety and efficacy of new mucosal adjuvants, Edwards and Neuzil pursue a mucosal vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. I agree with Cohen and colleagues that they should.

“We propose that the best path to success is the coordinated, multidisciplinary efforts employed to accelerate the development of the first parenteral SARS-CoV-2 vaccine,” they wrote. “Such an approach will require the investment of public funds to ensure the best scientific and strategic path towards the development of mucosal vaccines.”

